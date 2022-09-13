Search

13 Sept 2022

JOBS ALERT: Kilkenny's leading Cosmetic Surgery Clinic are looking for a Patient Coordinator

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

13 Sept 2022 11:59 AM

Are you looking to become part of a dynamic team that changes lives every day?

Auralia Private HospitalIreland's leading cosmetic and surgical weight loss private clinic is Ireland's longest established hospital of its kind and the only one with full international accreditation leading to the highest international standards.

Auralia is now recruiting for a dedicated and enthusiastic Patient Coordinator.

The Position

The successful applicant will work as a Patient Coordinator in the Kilkenny Clinic and liaise with Auralia's current team and will report to the Operation's Manager.

What's in it for you?

*Salary commensurate with the position
*Training at home and abroad
*Free treatments (upon approval)
*Courses/Education relevant to the position funded by Auralia Clinic

Your Duties and Responsibilities:

*Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
*A confident and determined mindset
*A high level of drive and motivation
*IT and numeracy skills
*Comercial awareness

Email ops@auralia.ie with your CV or if you require further information call Simon on 01-6120551.

*Sponsored Content

Local News

