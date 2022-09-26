Search

27 Sept 2022

Healy's Pharmacy Thomastown, where people come first

Healy's Pharmacy Thomastown, where people come first

26 Sept 2022 4:39 PM

At Healy’s Pharmacy Thomastown, people come first and people, young and old, are the heart of our thriving, vibrant community in Thomastown. We pride ourselves on being a local, family-run Pharmacy serving the local community with staff dedicated to providing a personal service, with a friendly smile, a sympathetic ear, and years of experience. We are privileged to be valued by our patients, to often be the "first port of call" when a patient has a problem or needs advice.

A typical day can see us advise on a bleeding head wound, (that one required "glue" in the hospital), blood pressure checks, several vaccinations, a migraine attack, a bee sting, a baby with colic, a tourist who lost their medication, and a new puppy who needed a worm dose. 

Our pharmacists Murey Healy and Aoife Byrne and trained staff here at Healy’s Pharmacy are always available to discuss any health concerns you may have. Our consultation room ensures that you can have the confidence to discuss these issues in private with the pharmacist.

Covid vaccinations started in 2021 and are continuing through 2022 and we are currently offering Covid boosters to the eligible age cohorts, simply phone to book an appointment. 

Flu vaccination will start this week and we are currently taking appointments for all age groups. 

The Minster of Health announced on 14th September that the free contraception service for young women aged 17 to 25 has commenced. This long awaited service is now provided in the pharmacy. 

More of our details and story can be found on our website www.healyspharmacy.ie

Phone 0567724219
email info@healyspharmacy.ie

