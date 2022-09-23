Search

23 Sept 2022

JOBS ALERT: Customer service administrator required in Callan, Co. Kilkenny

Lili Lonergan

23 Sept 2022 11:38 AM

Vokèra is a subsidiary to the global group; Riello.

In Ireland and the UK Vokèra is one of the leading manufacturers of heating solutions selling products including domestic and commercial gas boilers, and renewable technology including Air Source Heat-Pumps.

You can find out more about Vokèra by visiting our website: www.vokera.ie

We are looking for an energetic and enthusiastic individual to join our customer service team in Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Purpose of Job

  • To act as the primary contact with the Customer network in respect of call outs to Vokera appliances.
  • To provide dedicated after sales service to all Customers and advice on all areas of Vokera products and service.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

  • Prioritise and allocate service calls for all field service engineers / appointed agents, and co-ordinate the tasks and workload of same efficiently using the Service Diary System, and work in constant liaison with the Service Management Team as necessary.
  • Proactively manage the Diary system to organise effective Saturday cover using engineers and/or appointed Agents in accordance with business requirements.
  • Promote the services we provide - Qualifications, Skills & Experience
  • Previous experience within a Customer Service & Sales environment preferred.
  • Excellent communication skills (written and spoken) enabling effective rapport with customers and colleagues.
  • First class telephone skills - polite manner, customer responsive attitude.
  • Good working knowledge of IT packages, (although training given), and IT literacy (Word, Excel and email).
  • Ability to work methodically and accurately, paying attention to detail.
  • Strong organisation skills: ability to prioritise effectively and efficiently.
  • Smart, presentable appearance, commensurate with professional image.

Based In our offices, Callan, Co Kilkenny, a competitive salary is on offer to the right candidate.

Please send CV and cover letter to mary.holden@carrier.com or post to Vokera Ireland, Westcourt, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

We cannot reply to every application due to large volume of applicants.

Local News

