JOBS ALERT: Customer service administrator required in Callan, Co. Kilkenny
Vokèra is a subsidiary to the global group; Riello.
In Ireland and the UK Vokèra is one of the leading manufacturers of heating solutions selling products including domestic and commercial gas boilers, and renewable technology including Air Source Heat-Pumps.
You can find out more about Vokèra by visiting our website: www.vokera.ie
We are looking for an energetic and enthusiastic individual to join our customer service team in Callan, Co Kilkenny.
Purpose of Job
Main Duties & Responsibilities
Based In our offices, Callan, Co Kilkenny, a competitive salary is on offer to the right candidate.
Please send CV and cover letter to mary.holden@carrier.com or post to Vokera Ireland, Westcourt, Callan, Co Kilkenny.
We cannot reply to every application due to large volume of applicants.
