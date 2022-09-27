JOBS ALERT: The Watershed are hiring for multiple positions
Would you like to play your part at one of Ireland's leading leisure facilities, work in an NQS Outstanding awarded environment and learn about the Leisure Industry? We are looking for positive, professional and dedicated individuals to join our team in a variety of different full-time and permanent roles!
The Watershed has established itself as an excellent facility and a very significant enhancement to Kilkenny’s sport and leisure infrastructure. The multiple usage and visitor numbers grow year on year and are testimony to the wisdom of the initial investment decision of Kilkenny Borough Council and Kilkenny County Council, in 2008.
Annual recipients of the National Quality Awards ‘Outstanding’ level, awarded by the Leisure Industry’s governing body Ireland Active, The Watershed are actively recruiting for a Fitness Instructor, Cleaning and Operations person, Receptionist, Swim Teachers and Lifeguards, to help them continue to offer the highest levels of customer service to their many members and patrons.
The Positions:
The successful applicants will work as a part of a team and will report to the Manager on Duty.
What's in it for you?
Email amanda.menton@thewatershed.ie with your CV or if you require further information call Amanda on 056 7734625.
