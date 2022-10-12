NexVentur to host Australia Careers Evening in Kilkenny

Dreaming of moving to Australia? If sunny skies, a booming economy, work-life balance, and juicy salaries appeal, then add Australia to your bucket list. Irish-Australian recruitment and relocation agency, NexVentur, is scouting for Irish workers in construction, healthcare, education, farming, finance, sales and marketing, HR, admin and hospitality.

To this end, NexVentur is hosting an Australia Careers Evening in Kilkenny on Monday 17 October where you’ll get first-hand information on visas and the logistics of making the move Down Under, and you’ll be able to discuss career opportunities with the recruiters in person. NexVentur offers a specialist recruitment and relocation service in Ireland and Australia. Their mission is to place you in a job before you leave home, plus assist with all aspects of relocating, from visas and sponsorships to flights, banking, money transfer, logistics and professional registration.

“Australian companies are keen to recruit Irish workers because of their strong work ethic and high standard of education,” says NexVentur director and founder, Kenny Feeney. “Recruiting Irish talent makes sense because there is a reciprocal working holiday visa arrangement between the two countries.”

A working holiday visa allows Irish citizens aged 18-35 to work in Australia for one year, with options for additional second and third-year visas. NexVentur has contracts with leading Australian companies offering sponsorships (applicable for people aged 18-45), relocation packages, further education and other perks to entice talent to their sunny shores.

Top priority jobs in Australia

With huge civil construction projects on the go along the East Coast, including the Northeast Link tunnel project and the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, NexVentur has jobs available for construction workers of all disciplines. Many of these roles offer excellent career advancement, relocation packages, sponsorships, accommodation and other perks.

In the healthcare sector, NexVentur has contracts with leading hospitals and allied health providers looking for nurses, mental health professionals, family therapists, social workers, speech pathologists, occupational health therapists and more. Attractive packages are on offer, including relocation assistance up to $10,000, sponsorships, further education, career progression and work-life balance thanks to generous staff-to-patient ratios.

For teachers looking to broaden their horizons, NexVentur places educators of all levels in temporary, part-time and permanent roles.

The company is also hiring skilled and unskilled workers in other sectors, including finance, IT, sales, marketing, admin, HR and hospitality. Immediate needs include landscapers, plant operators, general and skilled labourers, tradespeople and farmers.

Find out more at the NexVentur Australian Careers Evening on Monday 17 October 2022 from 5:30 pm to 9pm at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny.

