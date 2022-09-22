Keane's Allcare Pharmacy - Serving the community!

The doors of Keanes Allcare Pharmacy were first opened in 1983 by much-loved pharmacist, Seamus Keane, and for nearly 40 years, the pharmacy has been serving the people of Kilkenny.

Today, it is owned by Jim Fallon who is well known to the pharmacy’s customers, having worked there since 2009. Paula Hickey, daughter of Seamus, is also a part of the team, demonstrating the unswerving dedication of the Keane family to serving the people of Kilkenny.

We’ve seen many changes since the early days - one being the transition to the Allcare brand. Being part of Allcare means we are able to provide more competitive promotions and exceptional service for our customers, and we are proud to say that we offer all standard prescriptions on government schemes in our store. We also provide blood pressure checks, a weight loss clinic, flu vaccinations and Covid-19 booster vaccinations – you can use our site (www.allcarepharmacy.ie) to book your vaccinations in Keanes Allcare Pharmacy in advance at a time that suits you best.

The team are always eager to meet the needs of our customers, both familiar and new. Filipa Silva is the superintendent pharmacist at our store and is available to offer clinical advice and hear about your family’s needs. You can walk in or book an appointment to speak to her or another member of our team.

Keanes Allcare Pharmacy are proud to be a part of the thriving, lively community in the heart of Kilkenny city and we look forward to seeing you in store soon.

Jim, Filipa and the Team

