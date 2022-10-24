Face painting and fun for Halloween at Market Cross Shopping Centre!

Market Cross Shopping Centre Kilkenny presents Halloween Party 2022.
The event is taking place on Monday 31st October 2022 from 12 noon to 3pm with lots of activities for people to enjoy.
Decorate your own pumpkin, jump into the scary Halloween Photo Booth and bust a move with DJ Frankenstein.
Transform into a ghost or other spooky spectre at the face painting stand and join in on the fun during the fancy dress competition.
There will be spot prizes plus and lots more on the day!
Check out marketcross.ie on Facebook and Instagram for all details!
*Sponsored Content
The partial solar eclipse is expected to begin in Ireland at 10.06am and end at 11.40am on Tuesday (Maximum view at 10.52am).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.