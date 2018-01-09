College hurling: Castlecomer CS fighting for their lives against Birr

Castlecomer Community School will be fighting for their lives when they play St Brendan's Community School, Birr in the Top Oil post primary schools senior hurling Roinn A championship tomorrow.

The North Kilkenny school have already suffered a defeat in the competition when losing to All-Ireland finalists of last year, St Kieran's College. A second defeat will finish their season.

Castlecomer play St Brendan's in the Camross GAA grounds at 2pm. This is a winners take all situation, and the 'take all' is a place in the Leinster quarter-finals.

In the HW Hire training centre in Dunmore at the same time, Kilkenny pair St Kieran's College and Kilkenny CBS clash. Both teams here won their opening round match, so the consequences of defeat here are not drastic.

The winners go straight through to the semi-finals, while the losers will be diverted into the quarter-finals.

The possible pairings in the quarter-finals will be determined by the results tomorrow, but teams who played each other in the opening round will avoid each other in the quarter-finals.

Wednesday fixtures

Netwatch Cullen Park (2pm) - Dublin North v Borris VS

MW Hire Dunmore (2pm) - Kilkenny CBS v St Kieran’s College

Camross GAA (2pm) - Castlecomer CS v St Brendan’s CS, Birr

Friday

Ferns, Wexford GAA (12noon) - St Peter’s College, Wexford v Good Counsel (Wexford).