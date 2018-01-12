Schools Hurling: another all-Kilkenny clash on the cards!

Another All-Kilkenny clash is on the cards after the draw was made for this year's Leinster post-primary schools senior hurling championships.

The quarter-final draw, which was made this afternoon, has pitted the two local sides against each other - CBS Kilkenny will take on Castlecomer Community School for a place in the final four.

The draw was made after St Peter's took the honours in the last second round game, beating Good Counsel in the all-Wexford clash by 4-12 to 2-11. They will play Borris VS in the other quarter-final.

Already through to the semi-finals are St Kieran's College - who have already played both Castlecomer and the CBS - and Dublin North.

Castlecomer earned their quarter-final spot after beating St Brendan's Birr by 1-14 to 0-8 on Wednesday. For the CBS the match offers a second chance after they were beaten after extra-time by St Kieran's College, going down by 0-16 to 0-12 in Dunmore.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played on January 27, with the semi-finals on February 10.