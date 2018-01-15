UPDATE Walsh Cup final: Nowlan Park will be opened for what should be big crowd puller

Nowlan Park will be the venue for the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup senior hurling final between defending champions, Kilkenny and great rivals, Wexford.

However, whether the game will be played on Saturday or Sunday is unsure at the moment.

The Cats entertained Kildare in the Walsh Cup two weeks ago when the game was played in Freshford. However, because of the huge appeal of Sunday's showdown the County Board decided to open Nowlan Park for the first time this season.

Kilkenny qualified for the final when they scored a 1-20 to 3-11 win over Offaly on Saturday. Wexford, who are managed by Davy Fitzgerald, beat Dublin by 1-20 to 0-16 in the second semi on Sunday.

The last time the counties met was in the Leinster championship last year when Wexford proved too good for Brian Cody's men.