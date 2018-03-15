Schools Hurling: Venues announced for Kilkenny CBS and St Kieran's College Croke Cup semi-finals

The two Kilkenny schools left standing in this year's post-primary schools All-Ireland senior hurling championship have learned where they'll play their semi-finals.

The senior hurlers from Kilkenny CBS will be first into action when they take on Presentation College Athenry on Bank Holiday Monday. Their Croke Cup semi-final will be played in Ferbane, Co Offaly, at 2pm. The CBS booked their spot in the final four when they beat Midleton CBS 0-16 to 2-9 in the quarter-finals, Conor Drennan leading the way with 0-13.

St Kieran's College have a longer wait for their game, but will lock horns with an old rival in Clonmel on Wednesday. The Saints, who were bidding for a fourth successive title but were beaten in last year's final by Templemore, will play Munster champions Ardscoil Ris of Limerick. The throw-in time for that game is 2pm.

Kieran's earned their semi-final berth thanks to a 1-10 to 0-5 quarter-final win over Gort Community School in Roscommon on Saturday last. David O'Carroll led the way with 1-1 for the Kilkenny side.

The All-Ireland final will be played in Semple Stadium on Saturday, March 31.