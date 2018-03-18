Hurling League: Kilkenny v Offaly game still down for decision tomorrow

The GAA has confirmed that due to the persistent poor weather conditions the Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals featuring Dublin versus Tipperary and Wexford versus Galway will not be played this weekend.

Refixture details will be confirmed following a meeting of CCCC on Tuesday.

At present, all of the remaining games postponed from this afternoon (Sunday) are scheduled to be played tomorrow. There are throw-in time changes for the double-header in Tullamore.

However, all games will be subject to early morning pitch inspections with updates announced then.

Some GAA fixture details for Monday, March 19 - AHL Roinn 1 quarter final, Offaly v Kilkeny, Bord na Móna O’Conor Park (1.30pm); AHL Roinn 1 quarter-final, Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds (4pm).