Schools Hurling: Croke Cup dream is over for Kilkenny CBS

Dreams of an All-Ireland final are over for Kilkenny CBS after a second half scoring storm saw Presentation College Athenry drive their way into the Croke Cup decider.

The Galway side played second fiddle to their city opponents at a windswept Ferbane on Monday, but a dominant display after the break left them singing all the way home.

It was harsh on the CBS, who carved out a solid lead when backed by the elements in the first half. Goals from Luke Hogan and Jamie Ryan, together with points from the hard-working Sean Boyd and Conor Heary added to the five contributed by Conor Drennan as they trooped off with a double-digit lead at the interval (2-9 to 1-2).

However, once Athenry got to grips with things in the second half it was a different story. The Connacht champions put the squeeze on midfield, stifling the Kilkenny side’s progress, while a scoring burst helped them fight their way into contention.

In the space of five minutes Athenry rattled off 2-2, the goals coming from Eoin Caulfield and Mark Kennedy to close to within a point (2-10 to 3-6) by the 49th minute. They didn’t stop there, shooting another 1-4 to fashion a lead they would not lose.

Athenry are now through to the All-Ireland final, which will be played in Semple Stadium on Saturday, March 31. They will face the winners of the second semi-final between St Kieran’s College and Limerick’s Ardscoil Ris, which will be played in Clonmel on Wednesday.

SCORERS: Presentation College Athenry - Eoin Caulfield (2-0); Mark Kennedy (1-3, 0-2 frees); Adam Brett (1-0); Conor Walsh (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65); Cillian Lawless (0-2); Karl Conneely, Eoin O’Donnell (0-1 each). Kilkenny CBS - Conor Drennan (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); Jamie Ryan (1-2); Luke Hogan (1-0); Sean Boyd (0-2); Conor Heary (0-1).