National Hurling League semi-finals fixed for Saturday, March 31

The GAA have just confirmed that the Allianz National Hurling League semi-finals will be played on Saturday, March 31. No venues have been confirmed.

The delayed quarter-final between Wexford and Galway will be played in Wexford Park on Saturday (3pm), while the Dublin and Tipperary quarter-final will be in Croke Park on Sunday (1pm) as a curtain raiser to the Dublin versus Monaghan Football League tie.

Kilkenny play the winners of the Wexford versus Galway tie in the semi-finals. Limerick are also through to the semis.

The Allianz Hurling League final will be played on Sunday, April 8, at a venue to be decided.