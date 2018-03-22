Allianz Hurling League: Who will join Kilkenny and Limerick in the semi-finals?

Kilkenny and Limerick were the first teams to book their places in the Allianz Hurling League Division One semi-finals. Now who will join them in the final four?

Attention turns to the other two quarter-finals, which were postponed last Sunday. Galway and Wexford meet in Innovate Wexford Park this Saturday (3pm) while Dublin and Tipperary meet in Croke Park on Sunday (1pm).

WEXFORD v GALWAY

They met twice last year, with Wexford winning a 1B Allianz Hurling League game by 1-21 to 3-13 in Pearse Stadium in February, while Galway won the Leinster final in Croke Park in July (0-29 to 1-17).

Galway are the defending Allianz Hurling League Division 1 champions while Wexford last won the Division 1 title in 1973. Galway beat Waterford in last year’s Allianz Hurling League quarter final while Wexford beat Kilkenny. The Galway/Wexford winners will play Kilkenny in the semi-final on Saturday week, March 31.

How they reached the quarter-finals

Wexford 2-20 Waterford 0-19

Wexford 0-21 Cork 1-14

Tipperary 3-21 Wexford 1-21

Wexford 0-20 Clare 1-13

Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 0-19

Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2

Galway 1-19 Antrim 1-16

Galway 2-18 Laois 0-17

Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14

Galway 1-20 Dublin 1-14

Limerick 2-18 Galway 1-19

Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1

TIPPERARY v DUBLIN

Their last meeting was in the 2017 All-Ireland Allianz Hurling League qualifiers when Tipperary won by 6-26 to 1-19 in Thurles. Tipperary were also easy winners over Dublin in last year’s Allianz Hurling League, winning a 1A first round game by 1-24 to 1-8.

Tipperary last won the Allianz Hurling League in 2008 while Dublin were last successful in 2011. Tipperary beat Offaly in last year’s quarter-final while Dublin were relegated after losing a play-off to Clare. The Tipperary v Dublin winners will play Limerick in the semi-final on Saturday week.

How they reached the quarter-finals

Clare 1-21 Tipperary 0-19

Tipperary 1-20 Waterford 1-11

Tipperary 3-21 Wexford 1-21

Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 2-21

Tipperary 1-24 Cork 1-21

Played 5, Won 3 Lost 2

Offaly 2-25 Dublin 1-15

Dublin 0-23 Antrim 0-22

Limerick 1-26 Dublin 0-17

Galway 1-20 Dublin 1-14

Dublin 3-23 Laois 0-17

Played 5, Won 2, Lost 3

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2A FINAL: CARLOW v WESTMEATH DIVISION 2A, PORTLAOISE SATURDAY, 3.30

Westmeath won all five divisional games, including a first round win over Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park in late January. It was level at 0-8 each at half-time before Carlow pulled two points clear. However, Westmeath pulled away in the final ten minutes to win by 0-19 to 0-15.

Carlow lost the last two 2A finals, going down to Antrim last year and to Westmeath in 2016.

Paths to the final

Westmeath 0-19 Carlow 0-15

Carlow 1-18 Kerry 1-11

Carlow 3-23 London 0-15

Carlow 3-15 Kildare 1-6

Carlow 0-20 Meath 1-13

Westmeath 0-19 Carlow 0-15

Westmeath 1-20 Kildare 2-11

Westmeath 1-19 Meath 1-18

Westmeath 2-12 London 1-10

Westmeath 1-20 Kerry 0-16;

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A FINAL: LOUTH v WARWICKSHIRE, TRIM, SATURDAY, 1.0

Warwickshire (9pts) won four and drew one (v Louth) of their five group games while Louth (6pts) won two, drew two and lost one of their five games. Tyrone also had six points but Louth took their place in the final, having beaten the Ulster men in a Round 2 head-to-head contest.

Louth and Warwickshire met in Darver in Round 3 on February 18 when they drew 1-16 each. Louth led by two points at half-time, an advantage they also took into the closing minutes. Warwickshire, down to 13 men at that stage, staged a great recovery and pointed frees by Niall McKenna and Pat Hoban earned them a draw.

Neil Arthur is Louth’s top scorer in the Allianz Hurling League on 7-41. Niall McKenna is Warwickshire’s top scorer on 2-33.

Paths to the final

Roscommon 3-17 Louth 1-6

Louth 4-12 Tyrone 0-20

Louth 1-16 Warwickshire 1-16

Louth 4-17 Longford 5-7

Monaghan 1-13 Louth 1-13

Warwickshire 3-16 Tyrone 2-14

Warwickshire 1-14 Longford 0-11

Louth 1-16 Warwickshire 1-16

Warwickshire 2-17 Monaghan 3-13

Warwickshire 1-23 Roscommon 3-10

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B FINAL: LEITRIM v LANCASHIRE, BALLYCONNELL, SUNDAY, 12.0

Lancashire won all four group games while Leitrim won three of four. Lancashire beat Leitrim by a point (0-15 to 0-14) in Ballinamore in Round 2.

Paths to the final

Lancashire 2-25 Fermanagh 1-11

Lancashire 0-15 Leitrim 0- 14

Lancashire 2-18 Cavan 1-12

Lancashire 3-15 Sligo 2-9

Leitrim 1-9 Sligo 0-8

Lancashire 0-15 Leitrim 0- 14

Leitrim 2-12 Fermanagh 1-11

Leitrim 6-21 Cavan 3-7