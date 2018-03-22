Kilkenny greyhounds: McCalmont Cup off to flying start

The 2018 McCalmont Cup got off to a flying start and the six first round heats threw up lots of surprises.

The fastest time of the night came in third heat when Lemon Ollie bounced back to top form.

Sometimes a slow starter, the son of Makeshift and Lemon Mel was well away and up with the pace early on.

Karlow Rocket and Emers Chaser were best into the bend but the duo were passed between the turns and Lemon Ollie powered by on the rails.

John Coleman’s Lemon Ollie stormed three lengths clear into the third and held the strong challenged of Sals Express late on in fine style.

Lemon Ollie obliged by three lengths in 29.26.

The other heat winners were Bull Run Kite, Triangle Rinty, Mohane Duchess, Song Of Sixpence and Ballybough Dad.

The early battle in the opener was between Galmonian Rosie and Vintage Charm.

The former got the bend and she moved two lengths clear of Ambitious Glyder out of the second as Vintage Charm dropped back.

The lead was up to three lengths into the third as Kilmacar Hurah improved in behind.

Galmonian Rosie began to tire off the last and this gave a chance to the fast finishing Garryglass Fungi.

Coming from well off the pace, Garryglass Fungi, trained by Karol Ramsbottom, flew home to get the better of Galmonian Rosie by a length and a half in 29.85.

The second race saw Tullamuck Benny land the first leg of a treble for trainer Murt Leahy.

The winner was well away from trap 3 and led up to the bend. Benny moved two lengths clear into the second before adding another length to his lead rounding the third.

The leader came back a bit late on as Durango closed the gap with every stride.

Durango just didn’t get there and Tullamuck Benny held on by a neck in 29.78.

Race three was the first heat of the Frightful Flash Kennels McCalmont Cup.

Here Sawdust Club lead up on the rails. The leader avoided the bumping at the bend and this saw him skip seven lengths clear into the back straight.

Triangle Rinty shaved two lengths off the lead into third and came home with a real rattle.

Nicky Nolan’s star performer stormed up the home straight to deny Sawdust Club on the line.

Triangle Rinty got up by a short head in 29.64.

In the second heat, Bull Run Kite and Ambitious Sparky started well and they went to the bend together.

Kite was sharper on the bends and slipped four lengths clear of Bagenalstown Boy into the second.

Bagenalstown Boy was within a length by the third but Bull Run Kite was full of running.

Bull Run Kite eased away to win by two and a half lengths on 29.39.

The fourth heat was a five dog affair. Last year’s winner Karlow Crean started fast and set the early fractions.

Karlow Crean was clear by three lengths at the second, with Ballybough Dad and Artistic Guy in behind.

Artistic Guy drew level with Karlow Crean rounding the third but when he ran wide last, Ballybough Dad swooped for the win.

Ballybough Dad, trained by Murt Leahy, got up by a length in 29.42.

In heat five Mohane Duchess sprung a 7/1 surprise.

The winner led up from trap two and when there was bumping behind at the first, she was able to shoot five lengths clear down the back straight.

Twitter went after Duchess into the third but remained three lengths in arrears. Twitter kept on coming but Mohane Duchess dug deep to hold on by a short head in 29.43.

The sixth and final heat provided another big priced winner.

Lemon Reggie cut in at traps and impeding those on the inner.

Song Of Sixpence and Dutch Dream went best to the bend.

The duo were level at the second all the way down the far side. The battle royale between the pair continued up the home straight.

Song Of Sixpence, a 6/1 chance, found that little bit more to win by a length in 29.65.

Trumera Wood lit out in the finale but found Saunders Dash on his inner.

After shipping a bump, Trumera Wood was unable to dominate and as he went around the first Mydras Vic was on his outer.

The duo battled on but as the race developed Mydras Vic began to get on top.

Trumera Wood gave his all but victory went to Mydras Vic by two lengths in 29.50.