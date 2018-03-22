Streets of Kilkenny 5K - will YOU take up the challenge?

The build up continues to this year’s Streets of Kilkenny 5k on Holy Thursday, March 29th at 7pm.

More than 450 runners registered already including some big names. Back to defend their titles and chase the €100 course record bonus (generously sponsored by Lacey Electrical Contractors) will be Eoin Everard of Kilkenny City Harriers and Kilkenny-based European gold medalist Siobhan O'Doherty from the Borrisokane club. Stiff competition will be provided by KCH duo Brian Maher and Thos Hayes and former Dublin Marathon winner Sean Hehir (Rathfarnham WSAF).

The event will be hosted by Kilkenny City Harriers, with club chairman John Maye hopeful of good weather and a large arrival of local runners to fill the ranks on the night.

Runners will have the chance to be quick off the mark this year as the club will have a t-shirt/number collection point and registration night at their clubhouse in Scanlon Park on Wednesday night from 6.30pm. This will help people avoid the queues before race time on Thursday night.

With lots of spot prizes for all and great after party planned for Langton's it promises to be a sensational night of fun and running for all! Race registration is available on www.popupraces.ie