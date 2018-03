Kilkenny soccer: All the weekend fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the weekend:

FRIDAY

LFA O'Neills Youth Cup

St Francis v Evergreen FC (7.30pm).

SATURDAY

KCLR Mc Calmount Cup

Castlewarren Celtic B v River Rangers, Kells Road astro pitch (7.30pm).

Under-11 David Doran Cup 2017/2018

Evergreen FC Greens v Freshford Town, Kells Road (11am).

Thomastown United Whites v Deen Celtic Blacks, United Park Thomastown (11am).

Fort Rangers FC v Paulstown 06 FC, Wallslough (11am).

Spa United AFC v Callan United Blue, Jim Maher Park, Johnstown (12 noon).

Callan United White v Highview Athletic, Fair Green, Callan (12noon).

Bridge United Yellow v Stoneyford United Whites, Goresbridge (12noon).

East End United v Freebooters AFC White, Bennettsbridge (12.30pm).

Stoneyford United Blacks v Bridge United Blue, Stoneyford (12.30pm).

Deen Celtic Reds v Lions AFC Blue, The Prince Grounds (2pm).

Evergreen FC White v Lions AFC White,. Kells Road astro pitch (4.30pm).

Schoolgirls under-12 League

Evergreen City v Piltown, Kells Road

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen Albion, The Prince Grounds (11am).

Thomastown United A v Evergreen Boys, United Park Thomastown (11am).

Stoneyford United v East End United A, Stoneyford (11am).

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Freshford Town v Thomastown United B, Woodview (11am).

Deen Celtic B v Bridge United B, The Prince Grounds (12.30pm).

Lions AFC v Callan United, Moyne Road Durrow (12.45pm)

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 3

Newpark AFC v Evergreen Rovers, Newpark (11am).

Paulstown 06 FC v Freebooters C, Paulstown (11am).

Evergreen Athletic v Bridge United C, Kells Road (3pm).

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union League Division 1

Clover United v Thomastown United, Rathdowney (11am).

Deen Celtic A v Bridge United A, The Prince Grounds (2.30pm).

Freebooters A v Evergreen A, Scanlon Park (3pm).

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union Division 2

Bridge United B v Evergreen B, Goresbridge (11am).

Lions AFC v Callan United, Moyne Road, Durrow (11am).

Schoolgirls under-14 League Division 1

Hanover Harps v Evergreen United, The Plots, Carlow (10am).

Freebooters v Thomastown United, Watershead astro pitch (3pm).

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union Division 3

Deen Celtic B v Fort Rangers FC, The Prince Grounds (11am).

Freebooters B v Southend United, Scanlon Park (1.30pm).

Schoolgirls under-14 League Dvision 2

Bridge United v East End United (2pm).

Lions AFC v Newpark AFC (2.30pm).

Girls under-18 League

Deen Celtic v Vale Wanderers, The Prince Grounds (4pm).

Under-19 Division 1

Castlewarren Celtic v Thomastown United, United Park, Thomastown (2pm).

Under-19 Division 2

Evergreen FC B v Ormonde Villa FC, Kells Road (2.30pm)

SUNDAY

Junior St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division

Callan United A v Thomastown United A, Fair Green, Callan (11am).

Junior Ricos of Gowran Division 1 League

Lions AFC v Castlewarren Celtic A, Cork Road, Durrow (11am).

FAI Under-17 Challange Cup

Freebooters AFC v Corduff, Fair Green (2pm).

Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League

Brookville AFC v Spa United AFC, Brookville (11am)

Junior Brogmaker Division 3 League

Clover United B v East End United, Rathdowney (2pm).

Junior Pat Maher Shield

Highview Athletic v Evergreen FC A, United Park (2.30pm).

Ken and Michael Byrne Cup

Ormonde Villa FC v Bridge United, Garringreen (11am)

KCLR McCalmount Cup

Clover United A v Fort Rangers FC, Rathdowney (11am)

Freebooters A v Evergreen FC 46, Kells Road (11am)

Thomastown United B v Deen Celtic A, United Park (11am)

St Johns FC v Freebooters AFC B, Garringreen (2pm)

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Evergreen A v Bridge United, Kells Road (11am)

Evergreen B v Thomastown United B, Kells Road (2.30pm)

MONDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 2

Evergreen united v Fort Rangers FC, Kells Road (6.30pm)

TUESDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen A, The Prince Grounds (6.30pm)

East End A v Bridge United A, Bennettsbridge (6.30pm)

Thomastown A v Evergreen B, United Park, Thomastown (6.30pm)

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 2

Paulstown 06 FC v Highview Athletic, Paulstown (6.30pm)

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 3

Clover United v Bridge United B, Rathdowney (6.30pm)

Thomastown United B v Callan United, United (6.30pm)

Deen Celtic B v Spa United AFC, The Prince Grounds (6.30pm)