McCalmont Cup: Draw made for last 16

The draw has been made for the last 16 of the Kilkenny & District League McCalmont Cup.

Champions Evergreen A will continue the defence of their title with an away trip to Castlecomer to take on Deen Celtic A.

Thomastown United A, last year's beaten finalists, could end up facing on another Evergreen side - Gary Owens' Evergreen B - but if only if the city side beat Stoneyford United in their outstanding first round clash.

Another interesting tie sees the top two in Division Three, Freshford Town and East End United, going head to head for a last eight berth.

The last 16 draw is:

Highview Athletic B v Spa United

Freebooters B v River Rangers

Freshford Town v East End United

Brookville v Clover United A

Freebooters A v Evergreen C

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen A

Callan United v Highview Athletic A

Stoneyford United or Evergreen B v Thomastown United A