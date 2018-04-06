Allianz Hurling League: Kilkenny make one change to team for Sunday's final against Tipperary

Injury has forced Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody to make one change to his Cats team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final against Tipperary.

Ger Aylward will miss the game after limping out of last Sunday’s semi-final win over Wexford. The Glenmore man came off with a hamstring injury in the closing minutes of the 1-27 to 2-15 win over Davy Fitzgerald’s side and has not recovered in time to take his place in Sunday’s decider in Nowlan Park. His spot will be filled by Alan Murphy.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Joey Holden, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Conor Delaney, Cillian Buckley (captain), Enda Morrissey; Richie Leahy, James Maher; Martin Keoghan, T.J. Reid, John Donnelly; Bill Sheehan, Walter Walsh, Alan Murphy. Subs: Darren Brennan, Conor O'Shea, Robert Lennon, Conor Browne, Lester Ryan, Conor Fogarty, Liam Blanchfield, Pat Lyng, Luke Scanlon, Conor Martin, Richie Reid.

Tipp team named

Tipperary have made one change to their starting 15 for Sunday’s final. Brendan Maher returns to midfield, with Ronan Maher reverting to wing back.

Tipperary: Daragh Mooney; Alan Flynn, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Barry Heffernan, Padraic Maher (captain), Ronan Maher; Brendan Maher, Séamus Kennedy; Seán Curran, Billy McCarthy, John McGrath; Michael Breen, Jason Forde, Willie Connors.

Tickets

The GAA have announced that both Ardán Breathnach and Ardán de Grás are sold out. Tickets are still on sale for Ardán Ó Cearbhaill and are available from www.gaa.ie and through the usual Centra/Supervalu outlets. Pre-purchase tickets are €25 for adults (€30 on match day), €25 for students and OAPS and €5 for juveniles/under-16s.