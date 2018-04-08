Allianz League: Storming second half sees Kilkenny roar to victory over Tipperary

A stunning second half performance saw the Kilkenny senior hurlers roar their way to the Allianz Hurling League title.

The Cats blasted their way past old foes Tipperary, shooting 2-12 as they landed their 18th crown in Nowlan Park.

Trailing by two points at half-time (1-10 to 0-11) Brian Cody's side exploded into action on the restart, Walter Walsh driving past the Tipp full-back line to rifle home a goal within 60 seconds of the restart.

That was the score that lifted the Cats. In truth, they never looked back from there.

It was a different story in the first half as both sides struggled to impose themselves on a tight game. With T.J. Reid in fine scoring form Kilkenny held a slender lead after 23 minutes (0-6 to 0-5) but they were rocked when Jason Forde rattled the net within seconds to push Tipp ahead. Reid and Forde were the main men in the first half (Reid scored 0-8, Forde 1-6), but it was Tipp who held the upper hand at the break (1-10 to 0-11).

Once the Walsh goal went in Kilkenny looked a different side. They shut the Premier County down, driving further and further ahead thanks to points from John Donnelly, Liam Blanchfield and Reid, who ended his day with 15 points.

They kept driving on, and put one hand on the trophy when sub Conor Fogarty broke through to fire home their second goal six minutes from time. Jason Forde drilled a free to the Kilkenny net soon after, but there was no stopping the Cats by then.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - T.J. Reid (0-15, 11 frees); Walter Walsh (1-2); Conor Fogarty (1-0); John Donnelly (0-2); Eoin Murphy (0-1, free); Richie Leahy, Martin Keoghan, Liam Blanchfield (0-1 each). Tipperary - Jason Forde (2-12, 1-9 frees, 0-1 65, 0-1 line ball); John McGrath (0-2); Seamus Kennedy, Sean Curran, Willie Connors (0-1 each).