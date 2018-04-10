Hurling League: Kilkenny hot on heels of Tipperary at top of table

Kilkenny have closed the gap at the top of the Allianz Hurling League Roll of Honour to one after winning the Division 1 title for the 18th time by beating Tipperary in the final at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

Tipperary still lead the way with 19 wins, the most recent of which came in 2008. Since then they have lost five finals, four to Kilkenny (2009, 2013, 2014, 2018) and one to Galway (2017).

Tipperary led by two points at half-time in Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final, which was watched by a crowd of 17,608. An early second half goal by Walter Walsh set Kilkenny on their way to winning the title for the first time since 2014.

It was the ninth time that Kilkenny won the Allianz Hurling League title under Brian Cody, having previously done it in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006,2009, 2012, 2013, 2014.

T.J. Reid scored 0-15 for Kilkenny to take his total for the Allianz Hurling League to 1-81. Jason Forde scored 2-12 for Tipperary, taking his total to 7-72.

2018 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Winners - Kilkenny; runners-up - Tipperary.

Promoted from 1B - Limerick.

Relegated from 1A - Waterford.

Relegated from 1B - Antrim.

ALLIANZ GAA HURLING LEAGUE ROLL OF HONOUR (DIVISION 1)

19 – Tipperary (1928-49-50-52-54-55-57-59-60-61-64-65-68-79-88-94-99-2001-2008)

18 – Kilkenny (1933-62-66-76-82-83-86-90-95-2002-2003-2005-2006-2009-2012-2013-2014-2018)

14 – Cork (1926-30-40-41-48-53-69-70-72-74-80-81-93-98)

11 – Limerick (1934-35-36-37-38-47-71-84-85-92-97)

10 – Galway (1932-51-75-87-89-96-2000-2004-2010-2018)

4 – Wexford (1956-58-67-73)

4 – Clare (1946-77-78-2016)

3 – Waterford (1963-2007-2015)

2 – Dublin (1929-39-2011)

1 – Offaly (1991)