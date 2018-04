Soccer: This week's Kilkenny & District League fixtures

There is another busy week in store for clubs in the Kilkenny & District League, with fixtures every night for the coming week. The pick of the games sees Premier Division rivals Evergreen A and Freebooters A go head-to-head in their league clash tomorrow (Wednesday) evening, while the McCalmont Cup swings back into action this weekend.

TUESDAY

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two

Callan United v Lions, 6.30pm.

Under-15 Seamus Fahy Memorial Cup

Bridge United A v Bridge United B, 6.45pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Thomastown United A v Stoneyford United, 6.45pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Lions A v Evergreen Athletic, 6.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Evergreen Rovers v Bridge United B, 6.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Four

Paulstown 06 v Bridge United D, 6.30pm.

Evergreen United v Deen Celtic B, 6.30pm.

Under-11 David Doran Cup

Callan United White v Stoneyford United Blacks, 6.30pm.

WEDNESDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Evergreen A v Freebooters A, 7.30pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Evergreen A v Highview Athletic, 6.30pm.

Clover United v Bridge United, 6.30pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Thomastown United A v East End United A, 6.30pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Paulstown 06 v Fort Rangers, 6.30pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Bridge United B v Deen Celtic B, 6.30pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United v Callan United, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Stoneyford United A v Deen Celtic A, 6.30pm.

Under-11 David Doran Cup

Lions White v East End United, 6.30pm.

Callan United Blue v Fort Rangers, 6.45pm.

THURSDAY

Under-17 League Section A

Callan United v Freebooters, 6.30pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Evergreen City v Callan United, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Clover United v Callan United, 6.30pm.

FRIDAY

Under-19 League Division One

Castlewarren Celtic v Evergreen, Waterbarracks 6.30pm.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Spa United v Thomastown United B, 7pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Evergreen v Thomastown United, 6.30pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Black

Evergreen Celtic v Thomastown United, 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Freebooters A v Evergreen C, 6.30pm.

Buckley Youths’ Cup

St John’s v Thomastown United, 1pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Evergreen B v Lions, 11am.

Deen Celtic v Thomastown United A, 2pm.

Freebooters v Highview Athletic, Scanlon Park 4pm.

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup

Clover United v Stoneyford United, 11am.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Evergreen United v Clover United, 11am.

Deen Celtic A v East End United, 12.30pm.

Freebooters B v Thomastown United A, Scanlon Park 2.30pm.

Callan United v Evergreen B, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Bridge United B, 11am.

Deen Celtic B v Freebooters A, 11am.

Under-13 SFAI Skechers Pat Kelly Cup semi-final

Villa v Evergreen, 12.30pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen City v Freebooters, 1pm.

Callan United v Vale Wanderers, 3pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Lions v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup

Thomastown United A v Evergreen Rovers, 11am.

Evergreen Villa v Bridge United A, 2pm.

Freebooters United v Spa United, Watershead Astro 2pm.

Evergreen 07 v Lions A, 12.30pm.

Fort Rangers v Paulstown 06, Derdimus 11am.

Deen Celtic B v Evergreen United, 11am.

East End United v Callan United, 12.30pm.

Freebooters Town v Thomastown United B, Scanlon Park 1pm.

Bridge United D v Stoneyford United A, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Clover United, 12.45pm.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup semi-final

St Kevin’s Boys A v Evergreen A, 1pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Deen Celtic v Clover United, 11am.

Callan United v Evergreen, 12 noon.

Bridge United v Lions, 12.30pm.

Highview Athletic v Stoneyford United, 2pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Black

East End United v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Newpark v Evergreen Athletic, 11am.

Fort Rangers v Lions, Derdimus 12.15pm.

SUNDAY

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Lions v Stoneyford United, 11am.

Castlewarren Celtic A v Clover United A, Scanlon Park 11am.

Freebooters B v Thomastown United B, 2.30pm.

Brogmaker Division Three

Castlewarren Celtic B v Freshford Town, 2.30pm.

Highview Athletic B v Evergreen 46, 2.30pm.

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Callan United v Highview Athletic A, 11am.

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen A, 11am.

Evergreen B v Thomastown United A, 11am.

Under-18 Girls’ League

Evergreen v Deen Celtic.

Under-17 League Section A

Evergreen A v Callan United, 2.30pm.

Under-17 League Section B

Thomastown United v Lions B, 2.30pm.

Highview Athletic v Evergreen B, 4.30pm.

MONDAY

Under-18 Girls’ League

Vale Wanderers v St Ann’s.

TUESDAY

Henderson Youths’ Shield semi-final

Callan United v Freebooters, 6.30pm.

Under-15 Seamus Fahy Memorial Cup

Callan United v Deen Celtic B, 6.45pm.

Lions v Highview Athletic, 6.45pm.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Evergreen A v Paulstown 06, 6.30pm.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

River Rangers v Callan United, 6.45pm.

Evergreen Boys v Freshford Town, 6.45pm.

Thomastown United A v Bridge United B, 6.45pm.

Fort Rangers v Paulstown 06, 6.45pm.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Highview Athletic B v Spa United, 6.30pm.

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup

Evergreen A v Evergreen B, 6.45pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Three

Southend United v Fort Rangers, 6.45pm.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

Evergreen Athletic v Freebooters B, 6.45pm.

Lions v Highview Athletic, 6.45pm.

Bridge United C v Stoneyford United, 6.45pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Vale Wanderers v Newpark.

Callan United v Evergreen City, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Four

Fort Rangers v Evergreen Villa, Derdimus 6.30pm.