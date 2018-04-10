Kilkenny odds on winning All-Ireland tumble

Kilkenny’s fifth consecutive victory over Tipperary in the Allianz National Hurling League finals resulted in The Cats closing in on the All-Ireland title as Tipp begin their descent in the outright market.

The Cats' odds were cut to 9/2 from 6/1 as a result of their impressive 2-23 to 2-17 win over Tipperary in the League final at Nowlan Park after starting out the season with back to back defeats.

Tipp’s defeat saw them hand over the Dr Croke Cup and drift out to 11/4 from 5/2. Their move has resulted in Galway taking over at the head of the All-Ireland betting as sole 5/2 favourites, having previously shared the spot with Tipperary.

Winner - All-Ireland SHC 2018

Galway 5/2

Tipperary 11/4

Kilkenny 9/2

Waterford 7/1

Cork 8/1

Clare 10/1

Limerick 12/1

Wexford 16/1

Dublin 50/1

Offaly 200/1

Laois 500/1

Carlow 1000/1

Kerry 1000/1

Westmeath 1000/1