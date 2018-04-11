T.J. Reid goes back to school for launch of Super Games Centre

It was back to school for Kilkenny senior hurler T.J. Reid as he gave a lesson in sport to some budding young players.

Reid, who helped the Cats win their 18th League title at the weekend, was at Castlecomer Community School to launch the GAA Super Games Centre. The Centres, which are supported by Sky Sports, have been set up all over Ireland to reduce youth drop out and encourage play to stay among young players.

“When Sky Sports asked me to get involved with my local Super Games Centre in Castlecomer I jumped at the opportunity,” said Reid. “Fitness and sport is such an important part of my life between hurling and career with T.J. Reid Health & Fitness in Cillin Hill.

“It was great to see lots of kids participating in and enjoying the games,” he added. “If I can encourage more young people to stay playing sport I’ll be very happy.”

Sky Sports is supporting the GAA Super Games Centres by arranging visits from sporting mentors and providing kits and equipment to the 9,000 members countrywide. The GAA Super Games Centres initiative is part of a plan which will see Sky Sports invest €3 million in grassroots GAA over the next five years.