Sean Carey, son of the great D.J., shoots 1-13 to lead Young Irelands to victory

Sean Carey, son of the great D.J., was the crucifier when Young Irelands (Gowran) got their campaign in the intermediate hurling league off to a winning start yesterday.

The lively wing-forward helped himself to a massive 1-13 as 'Irelands beat determined Mooncoin in a hard fought encounter in Callan. It was a day when Carey could hardly miss, and he failed with just two attempts at the target.

The winners led by 1-8 to 0-9 at the break after playing against the wind. Carey contributed the goal in the 13th minute when running off the shoulder of Paul Delahunty to take a pass before finishing with a vicious angled drive to the net from nearly 20 metres.

Daylight began to appear between the teams when Paul Holden, Carey at the double and Jack Brennan all hit the target for 'Irelands in the run up to the 43rd minute to take them 1-16 to 0-13 clear.

SCORERS: Sean Carey (1-13); Paul Holden (0-5); J.P. Treacy (0-2); Ted Drea, Jack Brennan (0-1 each). Mooncoin - Michael Grace (0-9); Kevin Crowley (0-4); Paul Hennebry, Eamon Hennebry, Danny Purcell, Sean Walsh (0-1 each).