Kevin Kenny goal seals win for champions, Dicksboro

A neatly tucked away goal from close range by Kevin Kenny in the 48th minute put double champions of last season, Dicksboro, in an unassailable position against Clara when they opened the senior hurling league campaign with an emphatic win in Gowran today.

Dicksboro were without county captain, Cillian Buckley, who was sidelined with a ligament injury, but they still had too much class for the opposition. That Kenny goal opened a gap of 1-11 to 0-8 and there was no hope for the losers afterwards.

The first half was an even affair. It was point for point all the way, with the teams reaching half-time level at 0-6 each after the winners had played with what advantage the wind gave.

Clara were hit for five points without reply during the next quarter as the champions eased into a strong rhythem, with their defence in absolutely top order. The losers hit back for points from James Bergin and Ciaran Prendergast to give them some hope.

Kenny's goal was the next score, and that was the contest finished.

SCORERS: Dicksboro - Shane Stapleton (0-4); Kevin Kenny (1-0); Martin Gaffney (0-3); Bill Sheehan (0-2); Conor Doheny, Ollie Walsh, Robbie Murphy, Oisin Gough, Chris Kavanagh (0-1 each). Clara - James Bergin (0-6); Lester Ryan, Ciarán Prendergast, Joe Connolly (0-1 each).