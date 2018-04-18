Kilkenny golf: bad weather made it tough to produce good scores

The gents singles Qualifiers was played over the weekend in extremely difficult conditions.

Saturday was the best day to post a possible winning score. On Sunday conditions worsened.

On Monday conditions were extremely difficult with the wind and rain ruining the chance of many to qualifying.

There was one successful participant from Monday. The best score was a very creditable 73 by David Cosgrave, who made the cut.

Two members on the cut off point of 73 failed to make the matchplay draw.

The overall winner, Vincent Hayes (12), braved the elements on Sunday and turned five over. He went on to add an excellent back nine of one over.

Full draw for the matchplay is on the gents notice board.

As there is a very tight time frame for matches, participants must adhere to the dates set for each round. First round matches to be completed by May 14.

Meanwhile, the senior ladies and gents will hold their annual mixed Champagne Scramble on Thursday. Shotgun start at 10am.

As they will be using all 18 holes in this 13 hole competition, members may play casual golf that morning. Theye must have vacated the course by 10am.

The course will become available at around 1.15pm.

CLUB QUALIFIERS: A reminder to student/junior members that while they may play in club qualifying competitions (singles, club foursomes and fourball) they cannot qualify for the matchplay stages.

MIXED FOURSOMES: The entry sheet for the mixed foursomes is now available on the notice board. Entry is €12 per couple. The closing date for entries is Saturday, April 28.

TEAM NEWS: The Duggan Cup against New Ross on Sunday, April 22 (2pm) will involve two matches in Kilkenny and threee in New Ross.

Team - home, Tom Lawlor and Joe O’Neill; Philip O’Neill and John McCarron.

Away - Pat Walsh and Pat McEvoy; Martin Duggan and Tom Moore; Tony Butler and Jack McNamara.

Reserves - Paddy Bollard and Liam McCormack.

Managers - Dick Curtin and Billy Burke.

Team members are requested to report for their venue at 1pm. Team colours to be worn by all.

TRAINING: Would you be interested in learning how to use a defibrillator and how to perform CPR?

Maybe you already know how but would you like an update? Contact Sean or Aoife before April 30 and they will organise a training session.

COURSE NEWS: The re-sodded bunker at the top of the hill on the fourth hole is now back in play. All balls landing in this area must be played as they lie. No relief allowed.

REPAIRS: The divot repair session scheduled for last Monday was cancelled due to the inclement weather. It is hoped to arrange one for later this week.

The regular divot repair sessions will be held on Monday (7pm).

The club is looking for volunteers to assist the grounds staff in their efforts to prepare and maintain the course.

Volunteers are asked to gather in the car park by 7pm. on Monday for the one hour session.

RESULTS: Wednesday, April 11, ladies and gents Open singles, Neil Loy (10) 42pts; 2 Bernie Clarke (15) 41pts (b9); 3 Dom Murphy (15) 41pts; Gross, Mark Power (+3) 39pts; 4 Pat Butler, jnr (10) 40pts; 5 David Cosgrave (5) 40pts.

Category 1 (15-19) - Michael Kinchella (15) 39pts; Category 2 - (20+) Tom Keating (27) 34pts.

Ladies - 1 Mairead Cronin (Stackstown) 39pts; gross, Ann Geoghegan (5) 30pts.

Two’s Club - 6th Dom Murphy, Michael Devane, Ivan Dunne, Chris FitzPatrick; 10th Pat Butler; 15th Bernie Clarke, Jason Lawlor, Tommy Walton; 17th Michael Keane, Graham Nugent, Paul Tuohy (Cahir).

Each ’Two’ receives €20 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, April 14, 15, 16 gents Ssngles Qualifiers, 1 Vincent Hayes (12) 65; 2 Frank Byrne (16) 66; 3 John Green (13) 67 (b9); Gross, Eddie Power (scr); 4 Reuben Holden (15) 67 (b9); 5 Mark Shortall (6) 67.

Category 1 (15-19) Ger Murphy (17) 68.

Category 2 (20+) Eoin McCormack (20) 70.

Two’s Club - 5th Matt Ruth (snr); 6th Charlie Browne, Nathan Ryan, Larry Carroll, Thomas Buckley, James Everard, Paraic O’Keefe, Mark Shortall, Fergal Cantwell, David Cosgrave; 10th John Byrne, Eddie Power, Christy Power, Matt Ruth (snr), Gerald Fogarty, Richard Walsh, Michael Buggy; 15th Mark Grant, Gavin Phelan, Richard L.. Duggan, Josep[h D. O’Shea; 17th Graham Nugent, Emmet Boland, Alan O’Rourke.

Each ‘Two’ receives €16.25 credit in the Pro Shop.

TEAM RESULTS: Saturday Barton Cup v Gowran.

Gowran held the upper hand going into this Barton Cup match as they had three matches at home. Kilkenny were more than capable of handling the challenge and secured a 3&2 victory.

Home - Anthony Cleere and Conrad Cooper lost 4&3; Paddy Crotty and Christian Purcell won 2&1.

Away - James Crotty and Eamon O’Connor, won 4&3; Luke Kelly and Nathan Ryan won 2&1; Jason Lawlor and James Bateman two down when called in playing 17th

Managers - Brendan Power and Tom Hickey .

SENIORS: Thursday, April 12, 13 hole competition, 1 John Bracken, Jim Meredith, Jack Nolan (61+4) 65; 2 Martin Mullane, Tom Dunne, Eugene Orr, Brendan McIntyre 62; 3 John King, Richard Butler, Dermot Moloney, Tony Joyce 61; 4 Liam Cody, Michael Grant, Myles McCabe, (55+4) 59 (b6); 5 Dom Murphy, Eddie Guilfoyle, Sean Breathnach, Seamus O’Sullivan 59 (b6); 6 Geoff Meagher, Martin Treacy, Roger Ryan, Peter Dabinett 59 (b6); 7 Frank Bradbury, Martin Murphy, Chris Kelly, Michael O’Neill 59.

Sixty-two players took part.

The seniors next competition is on Thursday. It is the annual ladies and gents 13 hole Champagne Scramble (10am). Entry is €10.

Latest check-in time is 9.30am.

The draw was made on Monday and the 22 teams competing have been posted on the senior ladies notice board. All will be allocated starting tee position on the day.

AWAY OUTINGS: Due to the loss of six dates because of inclement weather this year, the Committee have agreed to reduce the eligibility for the first away outing of the year at Faithlegg G.C. on May 14 from a minimum of seven dates played to five.

This number will increase by one, for each subsequent date, for the rest of the year.

LADIES: The ladies play the Minor Cup tie against Courttwon in Bunclody G.C on Sunday, April 29 (3pm).

Panel - Catherine Leahy, Helen Devane, Martina Naughton, Mags Duggan, Annette Stapleton, Ann Woodcock, Mary Rice, Mary O’Neill, Breege Martin.

Manager - Stella Coughlan and Sandra Barrett.

RESULTS: Senior ladies Thursday, April 12, nine hole Stableford, 1. Kathleen Gaffney, Breda Kavanagh, Margaret Harmer 38(b4); 2 Edith Ogilvie, Nuala Crotty, Breda Comerford 38; 3 Paula Bradbury, Peggy Murray, Mary Lawlor 37; 4 Mary Prendergast, Joan O’Sullivan, Gene O’Brien 36; 5 Mary Gorman, Mary Browne, Mary O’Connell 35.

Thirty-one players took part.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE CLUB: The rescheduled details for the under15 match are - v Castlecomer home and away on Saturday (3pm).

Home - Sunday, April 22 (3.45pm).

No team selection available until later in the week.

Format - five singles matches, played on a two leg, home and away basis. Handicap limit of 18.

Managers - James Walsh and Mick Keenan.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Bridge on Monday, April 9, 10 Table Howell, 1 Steph Lynch and Deirdre Dowd; 2 Joan O’Sullivan and Mary Rice and Barbara Teehan and Rita McMahon; 3 Mary Browne and Pat Walsh; 4 Michael and Ann Egan.

The end of season meal and prize-giving will be held on Monday, April 23 (8pm).

Bridge will continue throughout the Summe. It will be held on the second Monday of each month.

The next date for the diary is Monday, May 14 (7.30pm).

SNOOKER: Joe O’Neill qualified to play Andy Melay in the semi-final of the singles snooker championship when he beat Billy Burke in the quarter-final.

The winner of that semi will play Paul Carroll, who beat Christy Power in the second semi.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday)l 11.48am to 12.28pm visitors, 1 to 2.28pm members time; Thursday, 8am to 1.15pm senior ladies/gents Champagne Scramble 1.32 to 2.36pm members time, 3.32 to 3.48pm Duggan Cup inter-club practice, 5.48 to 6.52pm Provincial Towns inter-club practice; Friday, 10.28 to 11.32am Society, 1 to 1.56pm members time , 2.04 to 2.28pm visitors, 2.36 to 3.08pm Society, 4.04 to 7pm mixed Social Golf; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.52am members time, 9am to 1pm Kilkenny Lions Club Classic, 1.08 to 2.04pm members time, 2.10 to 4.52pm ladies and gents competition; Sunday, 7.30am to 1.57pm ladies and gents competition (gents, fourball qualifier; ladies fourball 2.06 to 2.24pm Duggan Cup v New Ross, 2.33 to 2.51pm ladies and gents competition, 3 to 4.21pm inte-club matches, 4.30 to 4.48pm ladies and gents competition; Monday, 10am to 12..04pm gents fourball qualifier, 1 to 2.28pm members time, 2.35 to 4.41pm gents fourball qualifier, 5.48 to 6.52pm Provincial Towns Cup practice; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.20am ladies 9 and 18 hole competition, 11 to 11.32am junior foursomes, Tramore v Carrick inter-club match, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies 9 and 18 hole competition, 4.04 to 4.52pm ladies 18 hole fourball; Wednesday, April 25, 8.28am to 5pm ladies and gents Open singles.

New Ross

Prior to the draw for teams for the New Ross seniors outing last Thursday a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Mrs Eileen Quigley and Mrs Frances Kennedy, who died recently.

Their husbands, Dan Quigley and John Kennedy, are long time loyal members of the seniors group. Sympathy was extended to the families.

Members enjoyed a rather pleasant day for the outing and underfoot conditions dried out well. The 11 teams participating enjoyed the golf.

Playing the champagne scramble format which is the one most suitable for ageing members, some fine scores were recorded.

Results - 1 96pts Aidan O’Connor (20), Billy Redmond (21), Kenny Irwin (22) and Tom Furlong (26); 2 Johnny Hosey (14), John F Roche (21), Frank Boyle (23) and Brian Dolan (23) 95pts; 3 Denis Kirwan (14), Willie Naddy (20), Liam Glasheen (20) and Jamesie Murphy (24) 90pts.

Nearest the pin prizes went to Martin Hartley on the 9th hole and Willie Kelly on the 11th.

The next away outing is to Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club on Tuesday. Anyone who has not booked in already should do so immediately with Jamesie Murphy (085-1846172 or email jamesiemurphy@gmail.com).

The teams and tee times will be ready for inspection at the home outing on Thursday. All-in fee, including a contribution towards extra prizes, is €25.

Also, a reminder to all members that the draw for teams is at 9.45am. It is the responsibility of those who want to play to have their money in the box and their names on the board well in advance of the cut-off time limit.