Kilkenny basketball: Kelly O'Hallahan is Player of the Year

Kilkenny had a winner when the Basketball Ireland Player and Coaches of the Year for the 2017/18 season were officially.

The women's Division One Player of the Year was Kelly O'Hallahan (Marble City Hawks), who played a starring role when the Cats won promotion to the Super League next season.

The awards were voted for by the head coaches in each of the divisions, with an award for Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in each league.

In the men’s Super League, DCU Saints star Dee Proby won the Player of the Year award after finishing the season as top scorer and top rebounder of the league, averaging 32 points and 19 rebounds per game.

The Men’s Young Player of the Year award went to Eoin Rockall of Maree, following a solid debut season by the Galway team at Super League level. This is Eoin’s third year in-a-row to be acknowledged at the annual awards as one of the rising stars in Irish basketball.

Kelly O’Hallahan has been named this year’s Player of the Year following a fantastic display for Marble City Hawks this season which saw them promoted to the Women’s Super League.

The Young Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year awards are winging their way to Cork meanwhile, with Hollie Herlihy and James Fleming of Fr Mathews awarded the honours following a brilliant season.

The awards will be presented at the Basketball Ireland Annual Awards lunch on Saturday, June 16 at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght (1pm).