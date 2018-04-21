Charity cycle run to finish in Kilkenny's Nowlan Park

The ‘Rollin2Nowlan’ Cycle will be heading this way next week when the staff from Croke Park cycle to Nowlan Park for charity.

Kilkenny GAA officals are hoping there will be a good crowd to support the cyclists on arrival in Nowlan Park at around 4pm on Friday.

Last year the Charity Cycle was from Croke Park to Hayes's Hotel in Thurles.

This time the charity event will finish in Nowlan Park and the cyclists will be welcomed to the City by Mayor Michael Doyle, chairman of the County Council, David Fitzgerald, former GAA President, Nickey Brennan (Conahy Shamrocks) and past President the Camogie Association, Catherine Neary, who also hails from Kilkenny.

Chairman of the CCCC, Ned Quinn from Mooncoin will be present, as will Kilkenny camogie senior team manager, Ann Downey and her assistant, Angela Downey Browne; the most recent Freeman of Kilkenny City and former hurling great, Eddie Keher; former Kilkenny All-Star goalkeeper and nine times All-Ireland medal winner Noel Skehan along with chairman of the County Board, Jimmy Walsh.

Music will be provided by a young and talented Danesfort/Kilkenny family, O'Casaide.

A 'Crossbar Challenge' in hurling will be held in the 'Park with former stars, Jackie Tyrrell, Kieran Joyce, Michael Rice, D.J. Carey, Eoin Larkin and others involved.

Camogie stars from the current Kilkenny senior squad Shelly Farrell (captain), Katie Power, Denise Gaule and Ann Dalton will also be involved.

Referee for the 'Crossbar Challenge' will be Sean Cleere (O'Loughlin Gaels).

There will be a mini schools game played between St Canice's National School and Clara National School and a group of four cyclists from Clara GAA Club on 'High Nelly' bikes will add to the fun.

The event will be officially launched in Croke Park on Monday (11am).

