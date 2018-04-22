Camogie League Div 2: Cork simply too strong for Kilkenny

Defending champions, Cork, simply had too much power and experience for Kilkenny and they were relatively easy winners of this Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 2 semi-final in Walsh Park this afternoon.

The losers opened backed by the strong down field wind. Despite applying fair pressure, they couldn't make much of an impression on the scoreboard.

The scores were level step-for-step until Cork hit the front for the first time when midfielder, Katelyn Hickey shot them in front in the 21st minute, 0-4 to 0-3.

The winners were never headed after that. They led by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break despite some powerful play from Kilkenny's Laura Hegarty, Róisin Phelan, Niamh Leahy, Edel Coolnan and Hannah Scott.

The losers defence came under a lot of pressure from early in the new half, but they conceded little. Cork sneaked points per Caroline Sugrue and a pair from Keeva McCarthy to get a grip on things deep in the third quarter.

When Rachel O'Callaghan palmed to the net in the 53rd minute to up the divide to 1-12 to 0-8 it was all over as far as Kilkenny were concerned.

Cork play Westmeath, who beat Dublin in the second semi, in the final.

SCORERS: Cork - Rachel O'Callaghan (1-2); Keeva McCarthy (0-5); Katelyn Hickey (0-3); Caroline Sugrue (0-2); Kate Wall (0-1). Kilkenny - Edel Coonan (0-4); Stefi Fitzgerald (0-3); Lydia Fitzpatrick, Maguerite Hoynes (0-1 each).

Referee - John McDonagh (Galway).