Kilkenny camogie: the upcoming fixtures

The following are the upcoming Kilkenny Camogie Board fixtures:

Sunday

Leinster senior camogie quarter-final

Kilkenny v Laois (2pm) in Laois

Monday

Marble City Travel Minor A League Group 1

St Martin's v Thomastown (7pm) in Coon

James Stephens v Conahy (7pm) at Kells Road

Marble City Travel Minor A League Group 2

Young Irelands vDicksboro (7pm) in Gowran

Piltown v Danesfort (7pm) in Piltown

Marble City Travel Minor B League Group 1

Emeralds v St Lactains (7pm) in Urlingford

O’Loughlin Gaels v Paulstown/Blacks&Whites (7pm) in St John's Park

Marble City Travel Minor B League Group 2

St Brigid’s v Windgap (7pm) in Tom Ryall Park

Kilmacow/Slieverue v Mooncoin (7pm) in Slieverue

Marble City Travel Minor C League

St Anne's v Rower Inistioge (7pm) in Galmoy/Johnstown

Clara v Lisdowney (7pm) in Clara

Graignamanagh v Mullinavat/Carrickshock (7pm) in Graiguenamanagh

Wednesday, May 2

Marble City Travel under-16 A League

Thomastown v St Brigids (7pm) in Thomastown

Piltown v Young Irelands (7pm) in Piltown

James Stephens v Glenmore (7pm) in Kells Road

Marble City Travel under-16 B League

Tullogher v Danesfort (7pm) in Tullogher

Mooncoin v Kilmacow/Slieverue (7pm) in Mooncoin

John Lockes v Windgap (7pm) in John Lockes Park

Marble City Travel under-16 C League Group 1

St Fiachres v Mullinavat (7pm) in Graignamanagh

Rower Inistioge v Ballyhale (7pm) in Inistioge

Marble City Travel under-16 C League Group 2

Paulstown v St Anne's (7pm) in Paulstown

St Lachtains v Lisdowney (7pm) in Freshford

Friday, May 5

Marble City Travel Senior League Group A

Piltown v St Brigid's (7.15pm) in Piltown

Thomastown v Glenmore (7.15pm) in Thomastown

Marble City Travel Senior League Group B

St Lachtain's/Lisdowney v Mullinavat (7.15pm) in Freshford/Lisdowney

Dicksboro v Windgap (7.15pm) in Palmerstown

Marble City Travel Intermediate League Group A

Paulstown/Goresbridge v Rower Inistioge (7.15pm) in Paulstown/Goresbridge

Ballyhale v Young Irelands (7.15pm) in Ballyhale

Marble City Travel Intermediate League Group B

Conahy v Clara (7.15pm) in Conahy

St Anne's/Emeralds v James Stephens (7.15pm) in Urlingford

Marble City Travel Junior League

Tullogher v Young Irelands (7.15pm) in Tullogher

Mooncoin v Graignamanagh (7.15pm) in Mooncoin

Thomastown v Blacks/Whites (7.15pm) in Thomastown

All the results

Littlewoods Ireland League Division 2 semi-final

Kilkenny 0-9, Cork 1-13

Marble City Travel Senior League Group A

St Brigid’s 2-4 Thomastown 3-19

Marble City Travel Senior League Group B

Tullaroan 0-7 Windgap 2-11

Marble City Travel Intermediate League Group A

Rower Inistioge 0-7 Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-5

Carrickshock 0-2 Young Irelands 5-19

Marble City Travel Junior League Group A

Piltown 3-12 Graiguenamanagh 3-12

Young Irelands 3-9 Mooncoin 3-8