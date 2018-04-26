Kilkenny golf - the news from the clubs

Results of the Spring Series weekly Open singles at Gowran Park golf club on April 18 and 19, 1 Mark Kavanagh, Gowran Park 36pts; 2 J.J. Donohoe, Gowran Park 35pts (cb), Ian Duggan, New Ross 35pts, Joe Colclough, Gowran Park 35pts; 3 Liam Hickey, Rathdowney 34pts.

The last chance to qualify for this competition will be Thursday and Fridayl. Book online or phone the golf office for time sheet.

Results of the Monthly Medal singles Strokeplay, April 21 and 22, 1Pat Nolan (14) 66 nett; 2 Mick Bolger (15) 67 nett; 3 Mick Dillon 69 nett (cb); Gross Johnny Maher 70pts; 5 Donal Murphy (12) 69 nett; +18 David Bambrick (23) 73 nett.

Results O’Dwyer Weekly 9 hole competition, April 18 - Category 1, 1 Paddy Harkin (11) 22pts; 2 Martin Donnelly (7) 19pts (cb); Category 2, 1 Sean Keane (15) 20pts (cb); 2 Martin Donohoe (14) 20pts.

Results 18 Hole singles Stableford, April 14 and 15, Category 1, 1 Pat Kirwan (6) 39pts; 2 Bart Begley (12) 36pts; 3 Noel Kenny (12) 36pts; Category 2, 1 Pat Staunton (16) 40pts; 2 Patrick Morris (19) 38pts (cb); 3 John Darcy (14) 38pts

The prize giving presentation will be today (Wednesday) after the 9 hole competition.

Singles matchplay matches must be completed by Sunday.

Fourball entries must be in by April 29, both names on envelope and drop in box in the golf shop.

Castlecomer

Over 30 golfers played in the seniors event at Bunclody recently.

Results - 1 Patrick Morrissey (18), Ger Comerford (24), John Hardy (21) 82pts; 2 Sean Scanlon (17), Martin Mealy (25), Tony Cooper (28), Una Whelan (36) 80pts; 3 Ollie Maher (16), Gerry Mealy (16), Gerry O’Neill (26), Mai McEvoy (34) 79pts.

April 18 results - 1 John Mulcahy (12), Tom Casey (22), Malachy Murphy (21) 62pts; 2 Michael Doheny (17), Michael McGrath (24), Tony Cooper (28), Noel Brennan (20) 61pts; 3 Sean Scanlon (17), Eamon McEvoy (21), Una Whelan (36) 60pts.

April 19 Open singles result - 1 Michael Coogan (11) 38pts (b9).

LOTTO: There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot of €9,600 on April 16. The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 17 and 24. Next week’s jackpot is worth €9,800.

RECYCLING: A joint clothes recycling collection with SOS Castlecomer will be held over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Drop old clothes into the golf club ladies’ and gents’ locker rooms, or to the SOS Castlecomer between now and Tuesday, May 8.

CLUBHOUSE: Men’s Captain, Seamie Brennan and Tony Whelan did a wonderful job of putting putty on the window frames, undercoating and top coating the clubhouse window exteriors in recent days.

Following the high quality power hosing of the roof last year by Christopher Brook, the clubhouse exterior is really looking well.

COURSE: Mother nature has been the greatest gift to the course in recent days, allowing the mowers and machinery move freely again.

Following expert work on the greens by greenkeeper, Colin Hughes - under the watchful eye of course manager, Michael Doheny - the putting surfaces are near the best ever.

The retired greenkeeper of over 40 years, the highly respected Paddy Curry would approve! Paddy is at home with Michael and Noreen and Áine and Paraic. All in the club send him warm wishes, while saluting Colin and Michael on the present course staff.

UNDER-15: The Castlecomer under-15 team lost to Kilkenny in a very sporting match played over two days recently. Supported by Lady Captain, Margaret O’Keeffe and vice-captain, Joan Costigan the team consisting of David Allen, Conor Brophy, Jack Rothwell, Cian Rothwell, Ewan Connery, Cathal O’Reilly, Oisin Cahill and Lewis Todd. All responded well to the coaching of Dell Todd.

JUNIOR CUP: The ladies Junior Cup team took on Bunclody in the first round on Sunday in Gowran. Fine golf was played by all.

Well done to Emer Foley, who sealed the deal on the 19th. The team was Emer Foley, Maria Downey. Breda Phelan, Honoria Fogarty and Joan Brennan.

Team managers were Breda Phelan and Emma Walsh.

CLASSIC: The three day classic scheduled for Friday to Sunday May 18 to 20 is generating great interest. With a four day golfing holiday in Spain on offer, it is attracting big numbers.

Book a time for yourself and your three team mates have a chance.

WIN: The club men’s team beat Mount Juliet in the All-Ireland fourball inter-club competition on Saturday.

Playing at home were Dick Farrell and Michael Doheny, Shamus Malone and Martin Ring. Away were Martin (G) Brennan and Seamus Brennan, Seamus O'Connor and Ken Hovenden, Gerard Mullan and Liam Mooney.

Team manager was Pat Haughton.

DUGGAN CUP: Team manager Martin Brennan and his trusted All-Ireland championship team scored a narrow victory on Sunday against skilful and determined champions, Carlow in a first round game.

GARDENING: A date for the diary. On May 10th (8pm) in the clubhouse, David and Mary (Countrylife, Castlecomer ) will host an evening on how to get the most out of your garden. Bring a few friends along.

DIARY: the ladies weekly competition sponsored by Eddie Walsh is an 18 hole singles; the intermediate team play Borris on Wednesday, May 2; the Minor Cup team and the Challenge Cup team play on May 5 in their inter-club competitions.

Mountain View

Michael O’Neill (12) embraced the perfect conditions at Mountain View at the weekend to win the single Stableford on 40 points. Following hot on his heels was Jim Dunne (15) on 39pts and Enda Fitzpatrick (19) was third place on 38 points.

SPLIT THE POT: Eamon Morrissey was the latest winner.

OPEN: Mountain View will host an Open singles over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Members €5 and visitors €15.

BOOKINGS: The golf club is taking bookings for groups and societies for 2018. There are several tailor made options to suit all needs. Contact the clubhouse for further information.

RESULTS: MV Seniors 18 hole Scramble, Kilkenny 1 Michael Dempsey, Jimmy Rochford, John Kirwan.

Single Stableford April 22, 1 Michael O’Neill (12) 40pts; 2 Jim Dunne (15) 39pts. 3 Enda Fitzpatrick (19) 38pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) MV ladies singles competition; Thursday, MV seniors 13 hole competition; Sunday, club singles Qualifier (Medal); May 5 and 6, Open singles weekend.

Borris

Results of Wednesday Open singles, April 18, 1 Michael Coady (17) 35pts; 2 Paul Dundon (14) 33pts (b9); 3 Cyril Hughes(15) 33pts.

Results PGA Tankard singles, April 21 and 22, 1 Des Gannon (15) 36pts (b9); 2 Seamus Cullen (21) 36pts; 3 Conan Condon (12) 35pts; Gross Senan Kavanagh (3) 31pts; 4 Andrew Dooley (21) 35pts (b9); 5 Pierce Brennan (11) 35pts (b9).

FOURBALL: The All-Ireland fourball team won its second round match against Waterford on Saturday. After winning two matches from three in Borris and losing one in Waterford everything depended on the last match on the course in Waterford.

Once again John Byrne and Martin Hanrahan came up trumps, coming from two down early in the match to finally win on the 17th two up.

The team pairings in Borris were Philip Begley and Andrew Dooley, Liam Fogarty and Aidan Somers, Michael Coady and Kieran Lucas. The pairings in Waterford were John Byrne and Martin Hanrahan with Michael Gibbons and Mick Hanrahan.

In another inter-club match Borris lost 3-2 to Mount Juliet in the Duggan Cup first round, which is a foursomes Competition.

LOTTO: Brian Dermody won the club Lotto jackpot of €4,200 with the numbers 4, 6, 7, 21. Next week’s jackpot will be €1,000.

Rathdowney

Results of the Husqvarna Tuesday Open singles, April 17,1 Sean McLoughlin (26) 36pts; 2 Declan Dowling (13) 34pts

Threeball Classic, April 21 and 22, 1 Tom Sweeney (15), Martin Moore (14), Eamon Kiely (21) 90pts; 2 Paul Gray (12), Willie Bowe (15), Sean Mullins (15) 85pts; 3 Jim Kells (21), William O’Connell (26) Larry Phelan (17) 85pts.

The ladies prize went to Noeline Delahunty (11), Kathleen Maher (13), Teresa Cahill (21) 81pts.

Seniors results, April 19, Category A 1 P.J Duggan 40pts; 2 Paddy Delaney 37pts; Category B, 1 Pat Hartigan 38pts; 2 Larry Phelan 35pts.

The Lotto is now worth € 6,650.

New Ross

Results of Tuesday's fourball, April 17, sponsored by New Ross seniors, 1 Colm Kehoe (11) and Paul Brennan (14) 38pts; 2 Colm Kehoe (11) and Davy Morris (15) 37pts; 3 Jimmy Furlong (11) and Jimmy Ryan (17) 36pts.

Results Sunday’s singles, sponsored by L/E Bradley Engineering, New Ross, 1 Kenny Barrett (21) 41pts; 2 Colm Kehoe (11) 40pts (last 3); 3 Tom Purcell 40pts; Gross Michael Ryan; Cat. 1, Joe Doyle (7) 35pts; Cat 2, Denis Kennedy (13) 37pts; Cat 3, Tom O’Connor (18) 38pts.

Next weekend the P.G. Walsh.Cup will be centre stage. This is a stableford singles. The winner will receive a free entry into all competitions next year (November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019).

There will also be a draw for a free membership subscription from all competition cards that are returned from this competition. Entry fee is €20. Those not playing can also enter the draw by putting their €20 entry into an envelope and placing it in the men's competition box. .



TEAMS: The club was involved in two competitions over the weekend, the Provincial Towns and the Duggan Cups. Defeat was the lot in the Provincial Towns by Waterford. The Duggan Cup side lost to Kilkenny on the 19th.



SENIORS: After a misty start to last week’s senior outing, the 14 teams enjoyed a pleasant day for a change. Again the scoring statistics were impressive with only points separating the top three teams home.

Alas, the team who finished second were disqualified for incorrect scores on the card.

The greens are coming back to their best. That was where the game was won and lost.

A terrific outward nine by the winners when they clocked up 54 points set them on the high road to victory. Adding 44 points on the back nine gave Tommy Tyler (16), Pat Traynor (18), Kenny Irwin (22) and Martin Burke (26) a final winning total of 98 points.

Second on 95 points were Dick Cuddihy (15), Eddie Morrissey (17), Martin Forristal (20) and Jim Kehoe (25). A point behind in third place came John Kennedy (16), Liam Glasheen (20), Billy Redmond (21) and Tom Kent (26).

Nearest the pin prizes went to Liam Glasheen on the 9th hole and Richie Aylward on the 11th.

Members are reminded the draw for teams is at 9.45am and all should be in-house prior to that cut-off time.

Callan

Results O'Dwyer open singles, April 18, 1 Davy Morris 33pts; 2 Jim Kirby 32pts; gross Sean Brett 26pts.

On April 21 the weather had a significant effect on the number participating which was great and the scores reflected that - 1 Joe Madigan 34pts; 2 Michael Day 32pts (b9); 3 Michael Quinlan 32pts.was Michael Day; gross Paul Norris 25pts.

Over the May Bank Holiday weekend an Open four person Champagne scramble, will be played. If every member brought three guests, plus the people who will visit, the effect would be enormous. The funds generated will go towards course maintenance.

The cost per team is €60. There is a reentry fee of €40.

First prize includes two sets of four green fees and over night accommodation. The value of this prize is approximately €1,000.

There are green fees from Dundrum House, Mount Juliet, The K Club, Waterford Castle, Cork Golf Club and The Heritage.

The club team lost to Gowran in the Provincial Towns at the weekend.

Playing at home were Liam Duggan John Millea, Ollie O’Connor and Michael Hickey; away team Paddy Donovan, Johnny Kennedy, John Doheny, Shane Roche and Jamie Tennyson.

The team manager was James Wellwood assisted by Denis Collins.

Results senior ladies outing, April 19, 1 Bridget Holohan; 2 Mary Norton; 3 Mary D Grace.

LOTTO: No winner of the jackpot of €2,450. Numbers drawn 12, 28, 31. the €30 prizes went to Ritchie Kealy, Mary Manning and Angela Reid. The sellers were Tommy Coyne, Joe Cuddihy.

DIARY: A date for the diary. May 1 (7pm). There will be a rules night information meeting, which is open to all members.

As and from Friday (5pm) the social mixed competition will be held. All members welcome.