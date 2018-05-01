Battle for Premier Division title continues as Thomastown United A and Evergreen A collide in Kilkenny & District League

Titles and title hopes will be in the mix this weekend as the Kilkenny & District League prepares for a bumper round of important games.

Silverware will be up for grabs from Friday, when East End United and Freshford Town meet in a playoff to determine the winners of the Brogmaker Division Three league title. The sides, who finished their regular campaign level on points and goals scored, will face-off at Evergreen's Kells Road base at 6.45pm.

Across the way in Derdimus another title will be contested for at the same time on Friday. Freebooters will play Deen Celtic, with the winners taking the Under-19 Henderson Shield home.

Saturday promises to be a big day for two young clubs from the Kilkenny & District League. Evergreen travel to Curracloe to play in the under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup regional final against North End United at 3pm. That game folllows hot on the heels of the under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup regional final, when Evergreen and Thomastown United meet in Curracloe at 11am.

The big games continue on Sunday with a crunch game in the St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division down for decision. Champions Evergreen A travel to United Park for a meeting with title contenders Thomastown United A. The sides are currently joint first in the table on 27 points apiece, with Freebooters A not far behind. With only two regular season games left, both Evergreen and Thomastown know a win could be a big indicator of where the title will go this year.

The Bank Holiday Weekend will draw to a close with two more finals in Derdimus on Monday. The under-18 girls' teams from Evergreen and Freebooters kick things off with their Cup final at 3pm. The Under-17 Con Downey Shield final between Callan United and Freebooters follows at 5pm.

TUESDAY

Under-17 League Section A

Lions A v Freebooters, 7pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Evergreen A v Deen Celtic, 7.15pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two

Callan United v Evergreen B, 7pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

East End United v Newpark, 7pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Evergreen Albion v Deen Celtic A, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Bridge United A v Thomastown United A, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Highview Athletic v Evergreen Rovers, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Four

Paulstown 06 v Evergreen United, 7pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Lions v Clover United, 7pm.

WEDNESDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Highview Athletic A v Freebooters A, 7pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Thomastown United B v Clover United, 7.15pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Four

Fort Rangers v Evergreen Villa, Derdimus 7pm.

THURSDAY

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

Spa United v Athy Town, 7pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ Cup

East End United v Evergreen City, 7pm.

Lions v Freebooters, 7pm.

FRIDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Callan United A v Evergreen B, 7pm.

Brogmaker Division Three League playoff

East End United v Freshford Town, Kells Road 6.45pm.

Under-19 Henderson Shield final

Deen Celtic v Freebooters, Derdimus 6.45pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Highview Athletic v Thomastown United A, 7pm.

Freebooters v Stoneyford United, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

Lions v Clover United, 7.30pm.

Under-11 David Doran Shield

Lions Whites v Callan United White, 6.30pm.

Thomastown United Blues v Callan United Blue, 7pm.

SATURDAY

Under-18 Girls’ League

Vale Wanderers v Deen Celtic.

Freebooters v St Ann’s, Fair Green 11am.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

Lions v Spa United, 7pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Kilkenny United v Lions.

Evergreen v Hanover Harps.

Piltown v Freebooters.

Under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup regional final

North End United v Evergreen, Curracloe United 3pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Three playoff

Freebooters B v Deen Celtic B, Kells Road 6.30pm.

Under-15 Seamus Fahy Memorial Cup

Bridge United A v Thomastown United A, 12.45pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Evergreen United v Hanover Harps, 7pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Stoneyford United v Freebooters A, 11am.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

Deen Celtic B v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Evergreen Boys v Bridge United C, 3pm.

Bridge United B v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Evergreen Albion v East End United, 11am.

Evergreen Rovers v Deen Celtic A, 12.45pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Callan United v Newpark.

Vale Wanderers v Lions.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup regional final

Evergreen v Thomastown United, Curracloe United 11am.

SUNDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Thomastown United A v Evergreen A, 11am.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Evergreen C v Fort Rangers, 11am.

Stoneyford United v Thomastown United B, 2.30pm.

Brogmaker Division Three

St John’s v Clover United B, 11am.

Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Cup

Bridge United v River Rangers, 11am.

Under-17 Cup

Freshford Town v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.

MONDAY

Under-18 Girls’ Cup final

Evergreen v Freebooters, Derdimus 3pm.

Under-17 League Section A

Stoneyford United v Evergreen A, 12 noon.

Under-17 Con Downey Shield final

Callan United v Freebooters, Derdimus 5pm.

Under-15 Seamus Fahy Memorial Cup

Lions v Deen Celtic A, 7.15pm.

Callan United v Deen Celtic B, 1pm.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

Freebooters C v Thomastown United B, Scanlon Park 11am.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Lions A v Freebooters Town, 11am.

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup

Lions B v Bridge United A, 12.30pm.

Freebooters United v Deen Celtic A, Fair Green 7.15pm.

TUESDAY

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup

Thomastown United A v Lions, 7.15pm.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

Under-17 League Section A

Freebooters v Evergreen A, Scanlon Park 7pm.

THURSDAY, MAY 10

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

Athy Town v Lions, 7pm.