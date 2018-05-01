Battle for Premier Division title continues as Thomastown United A and Evergreen A collide in Kilkenny & District League
The Premier Division meeting of Thomastown United A and Evergreen A promises to be the highlight of a busy weekend of fixtures in the Kilkenny & District League
Titles and title hopes will be in the mix this weekend as the Kilkenny & District League prepares for a bumper round of important games.
Silverware will be up for grabs from Friday, when East End United and Freshford Town meet in a playoff to determine the winners of the Brogmaker Division Three league title. The sides, who finished their regular campaign level on points and goals scored, will face-off at Evergreen's Kells Road base at 6.45pm.
Across the way in Derdimus another title will be contested for at the same time on Friday. Freebooters will play Deen Celtic, with the winners taking the Under-19 Henderson Shield home.
Saturday promises to be a big day for two young clubs from the Kilkenny & District League. Evergreen travel to Curracloe to play in the under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup regional final against North End United at 3pm. That game folllows hot on the heels of the under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup regional final, when Evergreen and Thomastown United meet in Curracloe at 11am.
The big games continue on Sunday with a crunch game in the St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division down for decision. Champions Evergreen A travel to United Park for a meeting with title contenders Thomastown United A. The sides are currently joint first in the table on 27 points apiece, with Freebooters A not far behind. With only two regular season games left, both Evergreen and Thomastown know a win could be a big indicator of where the title will go this year.
The Bank Holiday Weekend will draw to a close with two more finals in Derdimus on Monday. The under-18 girls' teams from Evergreen and Freebooters kick things off with their Cup final at 3pm. The Under-17 Con Downey Shield final between Callan United and Freebooters follows at 5pm.
TUESDAY
Under-17 League Section A
Lions A v Freebooters, 7pm.
Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One
Evergreen A v Deen Celtic, 7.15pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two
Callan United v Evergreen B, 7pm.
Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two
East End United v Newpark, 7pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One
Evergreen Albion v Deen Celtic A, 7pm.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division One
Bridge United A v Thomastown United A, 7pm.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two
Highview Athletic v Evergreen Rovers, 7pm.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division Four
Paulstown 06 v Evergreen United, 7pm.
Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber
Lions v Clover United, 7pm.
WEDNESDAY
St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division
Highview Athletic A v Freebooters A, 7pm.
Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One
Thomastown United B v Clover United, 7.15pm.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division Four
Fort Rangers v Evergreen Villa, Derdimus 7pm.
THURSDAY
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two
Spa United v Athy Town, 7pm.
Under-14 Schoolgirls’ Cup
East End United v Evergreen City, 7pm.
Lions v Freebooters, 7pm.
FRIDAY
St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division
Callan United A v Evergreen B, 7pm.
Brogmaker Division Three League playoff
East End United v Freshford Town, Kells Road 6.45pm.
Under-19 Henderson Shield final
Deen Celtic v Freebooters, Derdimus 6.45pm.
Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One
Highview Athletic v Thomastown United A, 7pm.
Freebooters v Stoneyford United, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.
Lions v Clover United, 7.30pm.
Under-11 David Doran Shield
Lions Whites v Callan United White, 6.30pm.
Thomastown United Blues v Callan United Blue, 7pm.
SATURDAY
Under-18 Girls’ League
Vale Wanderers v Deen Celtic.
Freebooters v St Ann’s, Fair Green 11am.
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two
Lions v Spa United, 7pm.
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ Cup
Kilkenny United v Lions.
Evergreen v Hanover Harps.
Piltown v Freebooters.
Under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup regional final
North End United v Evergreen, Curracloe United 3pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Three playoff
Freebooters B v Deen Celtic B, Kells Road 6.30pm.
Under-15 Seamus Fahy Memorial Cup
Bridge United A v Thomastown United A, 12.45pm.
Under-14 Schoolgirls’ Cup
Evergreen United v Hanover Harps, 7pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One
Stoneyford United v Freebooters A, 11am.
Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup
Deen Celtic B v Highview Athletic, 11am.
Evergreen Boys v Bridge United C, 3pm.
Bridge United B v Paulstown 06, 11am.
Evergreen Albion v East End United, 11am.
Evergreen Rovers v Deen Celtic A, 12.45pm.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Cup
Callan United v Newpark.
Vale Wanderers v Lions.
Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup regional final
Evergreen v Thomastown United, Curracloe United 11am.
SUNDAY
St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division
Thomastown United A v Evergreen A, 11am.
Rico’s of Gowran Division One
Evergreen C v Fort Rangers, 11am.
Stoneyford United v Thomastown United B, 2.30pm.
Brogmaker Division Three
St John’s v Clover United B, 11am.
Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Cup
Bridge United v River Rangers, 11am.
Under-17 Cup
Freshford Town v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.
MONDAY
Under-18 Girls’ Cup final
Evergreen v Freebooters, Derdimus 3pm.
Under-17 League Section A
Stoneyford United v Evergreen A, 12 noon.
Under-17 Con Downey Shield final
Callan United v Freebooters, Derdimus 5pm.
Under-15 Seamus Fahy Memorial Cup
Lions v Deen Celtic A, 7.15pm.
Callan United v Deen Celtic B, 1pm.
Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup
Freebooters C v Thomastown United B, Scanlon Park 11am.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division One
Lions A v Freebooters Town, 11am.
Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup
Lions B v Bridge United A, 12.30pm.
Freebooters United v Deen Celtic A, Fair Green 7.15pm.
TUESDAY
Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup
Thomastown United A v Lions, 7.15pm.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 9
Under-17 League Section A
Freebooters v Evergreen A, Scanlon Park 7pm.
THURSDAY, MAY 10
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two
Athy Town v Lions, 7pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on