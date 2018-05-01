Kilkenny greyhounds: Kiltrea Brian gets back to winning ways

Racing on Friday night at St James Park greyhound track featured the two semi-finals of the T.P. Weadick Open 725 stake.

In the opening semi, Kilkenny track record holder Kiltrea Brian got back to winning ways.

Sporting Breno showed first from traps before Kiltrea Brian shot into the lead on the rails.

The son of Aero Majestic and Kiltrea Ally took over and raced two lengths clear of Brownshill Ace into the third turn.

John Doyle’s Kiltrea Brian continued to lead by two lengths all the way down into the fifth bend. String Of Pearls came into the frame late on but it was not enough as Kiltrea Brian took his tenth career victory by a length in 40.88.

The other semi was won by Burgess Juliet, while over the standard trip, Scouser went fastest of all

Totos Act was the impressive winner of the opening race. After leading around the bend on the outside, Totos Act was going to take a world of stopping.

Sit Back tried to make a race of it but he was powerless to stop Totos Act streaking four lengths clear into the third. Totos Act never missed a beat as he raced away to defeat Sit Back by six lengths in 29.21.

In the second race Knockboy Cutie led up from trap 2, followed by Westlake Puma who got a dream run around the first bend on the rails to move into contention.

Knockboy Cutie was two lengths clear at the second and held that lead over Westlake Puma into the third. As the line came nearer, Westlake Puma began to edge closer.

In the latter stages Westlake Puma got up to defeat Knockboy Cutie by a length in 29.43.

Race three was the Track Supporters Club a5 final. This was level early doors before Pretty Love went on along the outside.

Pretty Love moved four lengths clear down the far side as Moynevilla Annie and Lemon Camila gave chase.

The challengers clawed a length back into the third as Pretty Love battled on up front.

Lemon Camila upped the ante in the latter stages and stormed home to win for trainer Shem O’Donnell and owners W. and T. Walsh. Lemon Camila got the better of Pretty Love by two and a half lengths in 29.34.

Scouser was the impressive winner of the fourth race. Showing massive early dash, Scouser led into the first bend.

The leader was helped out of the first when Artistic Pete and Totos Act tangled.

Scouser poured it on down into the third and was nine lengths to the good turning for home. Totos Gift closed the gap somewhat late on but Scouser was home and hosed by five lengths in 29.13.

The fifth race was level early and the field went to the bend in a ball.

Foulkscourt Mags shot clear on the outer of the bunching and went down the back stretch three lengths clear of Belles Dilemma.

The lead remained at three lengths rounding the third turn and Foulkscourt Mags was in complete control.

Foulkscourt Mags powered onwards to win easily by five lengths in 29.42.

In the second semi-final of the T.P. Weadick Open 725 stake, Priceless Rum and Elusive Heights were well away.

Priceless Rum cut off his rival at the bend and went on to lead by five lengths at the third turn.

The challengers began to gradually edge closer down the far side, but Priceless Rum was still in front turning for home.

Burgess Juliet and Sporting Victor both passed the long time leader up the home stretch with Burgess Juliet just getting the verdict.

Burgess Juliet got the first win of her career by a length and a half in 41.10.

In race eight, Slaneyside Adie and Jaytee Dakota began best in what was an a3 contest.

The former checked approaching the bend and this allowed Jaytee Dakota to shoot clear.

Jaytee Dakota continued to lead out of the second but Ratchies Aratzi chased hard into the third and drew level.

Ratchies Aratzi, trained by Sheila Devoy, pushed by rounding the third and pulled away to win by five and a half lengths in 29.76.

The last race of the night was won by Bull Run Kite.

Luminous Fantasy started fast and led Sawdust Club around the first bend.

Bull Run Kite ran the bends well to join Luminous Fantasy coming out of the second turn.

The pair matched strides into the third turn but on the run home it was Bull Run Kite who had the better stamina.

Crossing the line Bull Run Kite had the better of Luminous Fantasy by two lengths in 29.32.