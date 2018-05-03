Kilkenny golf: Graham Nugent gunning for glory again

Holder Graham Nugent will be hoping to register a hat trick of wins in the Transfer Mate sponsored Kilkenny Senior Scratch Cup when he takes on a strong field in the event on Saturday.

There are at least a dozen players off +2 handicap in the competition.

It is played over 36 holes with a shotgun start at 8.45am. The second round is at 1.45pm.

There will be a re-draw after the first round with the leaders starting on the holes closest to the clubhouse.

JUNIOR SCRATCH: The men’s 36 hole Junior Scratch Cup (handicap 4 to 9) will be played on Sunday, May 13. This is sponsored by Kilkenny Block Company.

It will be run in the same format as the Senior Scratch Cup.

It will be limited to the first 63 entrants. Members wishing to play should get their entries in to the office in the next couple of days.

There will be a shotgun start at 8.45am with round two commencing at 1.45pm.

An application form must be completed and the entry fee of €30 prepaid.

Entry forms are available in the foyer and on the men’s notice board.

Entry may also be made by phoning the office from 9am next Monday.

FOURSOMES: The entry sheet for the mixed foursomes is now closed. The draw will be made this evening (Wednesday) and will be posted on the notice board on Thursday.

PRIZES: The monthly presentation of prizes will be held on Friday (9pm).

The presentation includes the following competitions - Wednesday, April 10, ladies and gents Open singles; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, April 14, 15 and 16 gents singles Qualifier; Wednesday, April 25, ladies and gents Open singles; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, April 28, 29, 30, April Monthly Medal.

Sponsors are Duggan, Lynch CDS metalwork.

All winners are requested to attend.

SUMMER RULES: It is intended to have Summer Rules in play by Saturday.

It will all depend on the weather over the coming days. Competitors are advised to check with the Pro Shop before commencing their round.

DEFIB/CPR TRAINING: There has been a huge interest in the above training course and it has been oversubscribed.

Those who had their names in first will be contacted with details and times for the training.

RULES: Matchplay rules and allowances.

Men’s singles - full difference of handicaps. Player on top of draw has the honour on the first tee.

Shots taken on lowest indices.

Men’s foursomes - add the handicaps of both players and it is half the difference of the combined pairs. For example, if one pair are a combined handicap of 18 and the other pair are a combined 24, the pair whose combination is 24 will receive three shots (half of 6).

Shots to be taken on the lower indices. Players tee off on alternate holes.

Pair on top of draw have the honour on first tee.

Men’s fourball - player on lowest handicap goes back to scratch and the remaining three player receive 9/10 of the difference.

For example, four players handicap of 9, 12, 15 and 18. The player off 9 goes back to scratch. The player off 12 will have three shots (3 x 9/10 = 2.70 ). The player off 15 has five shots (6 x 9/10 = 5.4) and the player off 18 has 8 shots (9 x 9/10 = 8.1).

Shots taken on lowest indices and the pair on top of draw tees off first.

Mixed foursomes - rules as the men’s foursomes; half the difference of the combined handicap of each pair.

So if one pair are a combined handicap of 18 and the other pair are a combined 24, the pair whose combination is 24 will receive three shots (half of 6).

Men tee off the 1st hole and all the odd number holes.

Ladies tee off the even numbers.

Thee pair on top of the draw has the honour on the 1st tee.

RAGGETT EVENT: This weekend’s four person team event is the re-scheduled Paddy Raggett Homes competition which was carried over from the Easter weekend.

TEAM NEWS: The Barton Cup team face Mount Juliet in Kilkenny (two matches) on Monday (3pm).

Format - five pairs playing foursomes; minimum combination of 14.

Team will be announced after practice later in the week.

Managers - Brendan Power and Tom Hickey.

The team for the JB Carr clash with Callan in Callan Golf Club is Pat Collins and Paddy Smee; Seamus Rochford and Michael McCarthy; Brian Cullen and Tom Moore; Aidan McDonald and Philip O’Neill; Tommy Walton and Jim Meredith.

Reserves - Liam Cody and Gerry Leahy.

Managers - Willie Leahy and Jimmy Rhatigan.

Club colours to be worn.

DIVOT REPAIRS: A big thank you was extended to the 16 members who turned up and helped prepare the course for the Scratch Cup this coming Saturday.

RESULTS: Wednesday, April 25 ladies and gents Open singles, 1 Christian Purcell (10) 41pts; 2 James Young (7) 40pts (b9); 3 Martin Duggan (12) 40pts; gross, Harry Duggan (scr) 37pts; 4 Nathan Ryan (9) 38pts; 5 Vincent Hayes (12) 37pts.

Cat 1 (15-19) Pat Morris (19), (Gowran) 36pts.

Cat 2 (20 +) Thomas O’Donnell (22), (Clonmel) 33pts.

Two's Club - 6th Michael Doran, Vincent Hayes, Tom Moore, Ann Geoghegan; 15th Tommy Walton, Martin Duggan, Joe Hyland, Kieran Hoban, James Young, Damien McLoughlin, Niamh Kelly,

Each 'Two' receives €19.45 credit in the Pro Shop.

Ladies - 1 Mary Norton (10) 36pts (b9); 2 Mags Cuddihy (9) 36pts.

Friday, April 27 social mixed golf - 1 Mark Grant, Breda Comerford, Ray Teehan 56pts; 2 John Bracken, Adrienne Walsh, Peter Dabinett, Pat Walsh 54pts; 3 Willie Murphy, Noel Maher, Mary Rice, Oliver Duggan 52pts (b3).

The next social mixed competition will be played on Friday, May 18. Registration from 5pm for shotgun start at 5.30pm.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Arpil 28, 29, 30 Monthly Medal - 1 Patrick Bollard (14) 66; 2 Nicholas Walsh (12) 66; 3 Eamon O’Connor (10) 67 (b3); gross Mark Power (+3) 67 (f6); 4 Eamon Brennan (9), 67 (b9); 5 Michael Buggy (scr) 67; 6 Luke Kelly (5) 68 (b3).

Category 1 (15-19) Chris Hickey (18) 70 (b9).

Category 2 (20+) Michael McCarthy 74.

CSS - Saturday 71; Sunday 72; Monday 72.

Two's Club - 6th Morgan Walshe, Kieran Wall, David McMahon, Derek Kinahan, Michael Comerford, Sean Boyd; 10th Sean Tyrell, John Hayes; 15th Gavin Lonergan, Sean Boyd; 17th Richard Coogan, Ollie Cullen, David McMahon, Tom Hickey, Paul O’Hara, Alan O’Rourke, Brendan Wall, Eamon O’Connor.

Each 'Two' receives €22.80 credit in the Pro Shop.

SENIOR GENTS: April 26, 13 hole, 1 John Bracken, Jim Meredith, Myles McCabe, Andy McEneaney 61; 2 Gerry Leahy, Richard Butler, Pat O'Briain, Jimmy Rhatigan 60; 3 Joe Gannon, Des Byrne, Bob Greany, Joe Ledwidge 59 (b6); 4 Frank Byrne, Jerry O'Dwyer, Reay Brandon, Martin Kelly 59; 5 Michael Grant, Eugene Orr, Peter Dabinett, Tony Joyce 58 (b6); 6 John McCarron, Noel O'Sullivan, Michael O'Neill, Brendan Graham 58 (b6); 7 Noel Skehan, Paul Hanafin, Roger Ryan, Tom Keating 58.

Sixty-fourplayers took part.

The seniors next competition is on Thursday (10.50am). Check in is from 9.45am.

Entries for the Faithlegg outing on Monday, May 14 will be taken on Thursday. Fee €30.

Players must have played a minimum of five games to be eligible.

Field is restricted to first 60 entries. Entries close on Thursday, May 10.

Two tee start at 10.30am. Check-in 9.45 tea/coffee and scone.

Entry sheet posted on senior men’s notice board.

PRO SHOP: There are only a couple of places left for the Titleist club fitting day on Thursday (10am to 2pm). To book a time contact the Pro Shop.

LADIES CLUB: Thursday, April 26, nine hole Stableford, 1 Jane Duggan, Teresa Brandon, Margaret McDonald 41; 2 Mary Browne, Joan Cashin, Ann Coonan 33; 3 Frances Foley, Kay Gray, Breda Comerford 33; 4 Mary Gorman, Josie Bolger, Marie Curran 32; 5 Carmel O'Shea, Eileen Reynolds, Phil O'Carroll, Frances Gray 28.

The next competition for the senior leadies is on Thursday over 13 holes.

The draw will be at 9.30am for immediate tee off.

TEAM RESULTS: The ladies junior foursomes were beaten by Waterford Castle on Saturday in Gowran Park G.C.

Results - Liz Cleere and Kathleen Hogan two up on 16th when called in; Jacinta Culliton and Joan Cody lost on 15th; Catherine King and Barbara Teehan lost on the 14th.

Reserves - Eithne Murphy and Liz Neary.

Managers - Paula Bradbury and Ann Greany.

MINOR CUP: Kilkenny Minor Cup team beat Courtown in Bunclody on Sunday.

Helen Devane won on 14th. Catherine Leahy and Annette Stapleton lost. Martina Naughton won on the 16th and Breege Martin won on the 17th.



Managers: Stella Coughlan and Sandra Barrett

TEAM NEWS: The Revive Active team play Mount Juliet on Monday (3pm) with three matches in Kilkenny and two in Mount Juliet.

Format - five fourball matches.

Team at home - Bridie McGarry and Stella Coughlan; Mags Cuddihy and Martina Naughton; Niamh Kelly and Mary Rice

Away - Evelyn Crotty and Catherine King; Mary Norton and Margaret McCreery.

Reserves - Breeda Roche and Ann Widger.

Managers - Margaret Kiely and Catherine Griffin.

RESULTS: April 24, 18 hole fourball sponsored by Foodworks, 1 Josephine Leahy and Annette Stapleton 40pts.

There was no nine hole competition.

Senior ladies, April 26, nine hole Stableford, 1 Jane Duggan, Teresa Brandon, Margaret McDonald 41; 2 Mary Browne, Joan Cashin, Ann Coonan 33; 3 Frances Foley, Kay Gray, Breda Comerford 33; 4 Mary Gorman, Josie Bolger, Marie Curran 32; 5 Carmel O'Shea, Eileen Reynolds, Phil O'Carroll, Frances Gray 28.

BRIDGE: The first of the Summer monthly Bridge evenings will be held on Monday, May 14. Games will continue on the second Monday of each month.

JUNIOR/JUNIORS: The Fred Daly team played Portarlington in the second round. The Kilkenny lads won three matches and were up in the other two when called in.

Team - Richard Louis Duggan, Kevin Brennan, Jack Walsh, Jake Lindy, Louis Walsh.

Managers - Michael Buggy and Harry Duggan.



DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 13 to 2.28pm members time; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.24pm senior gents, 1.32 to 2.36pm members time, 6.04 to 7pm Towns Cup practice; Friday, 12.28 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 3.24pm Society, there is no social golf this Friday due to the Scratch Cup; Saturday, 7.32am to 5.24pm gents Senior Scratch Cup; Sunday, 7.30am to 12.52pm four person Open team event, 1 to 2.44pm Society, 3.45 to 5.15pm four person Open team event, sponsored by Paddy Raggett Homes; Monday, 8.33am to 12.54pm four person Open team event, 1.03 to 1.21pm Barton Cup v Mount Juliet; Tuesday, 8.28 to 10.20am ladies 9 and 18 hole competition, 12.20tp 2.20pm ladies 9 and 18 hole competition; Wednesday, 8.28am to 5.32 Ladies and gents Open singles.