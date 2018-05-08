All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football Championship

Dunnamaggin: Kilmoganny V Blacks and Whites (7pm).

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Hurling League

Clara NS: Clara NS V St Patrick[s DLS (3.30pm).

Thomastown BNS: Thomastown NS V Gaelscoil Osraí (2.30pm)

St Canice's NS: St. Canice's NS V Kilmanagh NS (3.30pm).

Urlingford NS: Urlingford NS V Gowran NS (3.30pm).

THURSDAY

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks V Kilmacow (7.30pm)

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group B

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Erin's Own (7.15pm).

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Urlingford: Emeralds V Graignamanagh (7pm).

Coon: St Martin's V John Lockes (7pm)

Danesfort: Danesfort V Erins Own (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B

Piltown: Piltown V Rower Inistioge (7pm)

FRIDAY

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group C

Ballyragget: St Patrick's V Graignamanagh (3pm)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football Championship

Clara: Clara V Kilmacow (7pm).

SATURDAY

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group D

Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Emeralds (6.30pm)

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling League

Coon: St Martin's V Graigue Ballycallan (7pm)

Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge V Glenmore (7pm)

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A

Clara: Clara V James Stephens (7.30pm)

Palmerstown: Dicksboro V Graignamanagh (7.30pm)

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group B

Slieverue: Slieverue V Lisdowney (7.30pm)

Mooncoin: Mooncoin V Cloneen (7.30pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

John Locke Park: John Lockes V Tullaroan (7pm).

SUNDAY

Leinster Round Robin senior hurling championship

Parnell Park: Dublin v Kilkenny (2pm).

Leinster MH championship

Parnell Park: Kilkenny v Dublin (12 noon).

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V Graigue Ballycallan (6pm).

MONDAY

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League

Jenkinstown: Cloneen/Railyard V Bennettsbridge (6.30pm)

TUESDAY, MAY 15

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League

Johnstown: Fenians V Clara (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football Championship

Clara: Dicksboro V James Stephens (7pm).