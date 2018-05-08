All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football Championship
Dunnamaggin: Kilmoganny V Blacks and Whites (7pm).
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Hurling League
Clara NS: Clara NS V St Patrick[s DLS (3.30pm).
Thomastown BNS: Thomastown NS V Gaelscoil Osraí (2.30pm)
St Canice's NS: St. Canice's NS V Kilmanagh NS (3.30pm).
Urlingford NS: Urlingford NS V Gowran NS (3.30pm).
THURSDAY
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A
Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks V Kilmacow (7.30pm)
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group B
Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Erin's Own (7.15pm).
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
Urlingford: Emeralds V Graignamanagh (7pm).
Coon: St Martin's V John Lockes (7pm)
Danesfort: Danesfort V Erins Own (7pm)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B
Piltown: Piltown V Rower Inistioge (7pm)
FRIDAY
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group C
Ballyragget: St Patrick's V Graignamanagh (3pm)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football Championship
Clara: Clara V Kilmacow (7pm).
SATURDAY
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group D
Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Emeralds (6.30pm)
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling League
Coon: St Martin's V Graigue Ballycallan (7pm)
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League
Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge V Glenmore (7pm)
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A
Clara: Clara V James Stephens (7.30pm)
Palmerstown: Dicksboro V Graignamanagh (7.30pm)
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group B
Slieverue: Slieverue V Lisdowney (7.30pm)
Mooncoin: Mooncoin V Cloneen (7.30pm)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
John Locke Park: John Lockes V Tullaroan (7pm).
SUNDAY
Leinster Round Robin senior hurling championship
Parnell Park: Dublin v Kilkenny (2pm).
Leinster MH championship
Parnell Park: Kilkenny v Dublin (12 noon).
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V Graigue Ballycallan (6pm).
MONDAY
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League
Jenkinstown: Cloneen/Railyard V Bennettsbridge (6.30pm)
TUESDAY, MAY 15
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League
Johnstown: Fenians V Clara (7pm)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football Championship
Clara: Dicksboro V James Stephens (7pm).
