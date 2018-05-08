Camogie League champs Kilkenny to welcome Wexford

National Camogie League champions, Kilkenny will have home advantage on Sunday (4.30pm) when they play Wexford in the Leinter senior semi-final. The venue will be decided later.

Camogie results

Leinster Intermediate quarter-final

Kilkenny 3-6 Westmeath 1-16

Leinster under-16 A Cup final

Kilkenny 3-12 Dublin 0-10

Leinster under-16 B Shield final

Kilkenny 3-8 Meath 0-8

Marble City Travel under-16 B League

O’Loughlin Gaels 2-10 St Martins 1-1

Conahy 2-9 Clara 5-6

Emeralds 3-12 Tullaroan 5-7

John Lockes 6-6 Windgap 2-3

Mooncoin 3-2 Kilmacow/Slieverue 1-3

Tullogher 0-4 Danesfort 3-6

Marble City Travel under-16 C League

St Annes 3-5 Paulstown 2-4

Marble City Travel under-16 A League

Young Irelands 3-13 Piltown 1-9

Marble City Travel Minor C League

Graiguenamanagh 3-16 Mullinavat 4-3

Marble City Travel under-14 A League

Dicksboro 4-8 Thomastown 1-0

Marble City Travel Junior League

Thomastown 4-18 Blacks & Whites 2-8

Tullogher 3-9 Young Irelands 0-6

Marble City Travel Intermediate League

Conahy 1-19 Clara 4-7

Paulstown/Goresbridge 0-7 Rower Inistioge 2-14

Marble City Travel Senior League

Windgap 2-5 Dicksboro 1-9

Piltown 3-18 St Brigids 2-7

Marble City Travel Minor A League Final

Piltown 2-11 Thomastown 3-7

Marble City Travel Minor B League Group 1

Tullaroan 3-11 Paulstown/B&W 3-8

Emeralds 2-7 O’Loughlin Gaels 2-5

Marble City Travel Minor B League Group 2

Glenmore 2-3 Kilmacow/Slieverue 1-8

Mooncoin 0-4 St Brigids 3-8

Marble City Travel undere-14 C League

St Fiachras 4-8 Paulstown 2-1

All the camogie fixtures

Wednesday, May 9

Marble City Travel U16A League

Young Irelands V’s Glenmore, 7pm, Gowran

James Stephens V’s St Brigids, 7pm, Kells Road

Dicksboro V’s Thomastown, 7pm, Palmerstown

Marble City Travel under-16 B League Group 1

Mooncoin V’s Tullogher, 7pm, Mooncoin

Danesfort V’s John Lockes, 7pm, Danesfort

Windgap V’s Kilmacow/Slieverue, 7pm, Windgap

Marble City Travel under-16 B League Group 2

Conahy V’s Emeralds, 7pm, Conahy

St Martins V’s Clara, 7pm, Coon

Tullaroan V’s O’Loughlin Gaels, 7pm, Tulloroan

Marble City Travel under-16 C League Group 1

Carrickshock V’s Ballyhale, 7pm, Hugginstown

St Annes V’s St Lactains, 7pm, Johnstown

Friday

Marble City Travel Senior All County League

Piltown V’s Mullinavat, 8pm, Piltown

Saturday

Marble City Travel Senior All County League

Thomastown V’s Dicksboro, 7pm, Thomastown

Tullaroan V’s St Brigids, 7pm, Tullaroan

Windgap V’s St Martins, 7pm, Windgap

Glenmore V’s St Lactains/Lisdowney, 7pm, Glenmore

Marble City Travel Intermediate All County League

St Annes/Emeralds V’s James Stephens, 7pm, Johnstown/Urlingford

Paulstown/Goresbridge V’s Ballyhale Shamrocks, 7pm, Paulstown/Goresbridge

Clara V’s Carrickshock, 7pm, Clara

Danesfort V’s Rower Inistioge, 7pm, Danesfort

Young Irelands V’s Conahy, 7pm, Gowran

Marble City Travel Junior All County League

Mooncoin V’s Blacks & Whites, 7pm, Mooncoin

Graiguenamanagh V’s Young Irelands, 7pm, Dr Tierney Park, Graiguenamanagh

Sunday

Leinster senior semi-final

Kilkenny V’s Wexford, 4.30pm, Kilkenny venue