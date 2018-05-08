Camogie League champs Kilkenny to welcome Wexford
Kilkenny manager, Ann Downey, will be hoping for a big performance from her players
National Camogie League champions, Kilkenny will have home advantage on Sunday (4.30pm) when they play Wexford in the Leinter senior semi-final. The venue will be decided later.
Camogie results
Leinster Intermediate quarter-final
Kilkenny 3-6 Westmeath 1-16
Leinster under-16 A Cup final
Kilkenny 3-12 Dublin 0-10
Leinster under-16 B Shield final
Kilkenny 3-8 Meath 0-8
Marble City Travel under-16 B League
O’Loughlin Gaels 2-10 St Martins 1-1
Conahy 2-9 Clara 5-6
Emeralds 3-12 Tullaroan 5-7
John Lockes 6-6 Windgap 2-3
Mooncoin 3-2 Kilmacow/Slieverue 1-3
Tullogher 0-4 Danesfort 3-6
Marble City Travel under-16 C League
St Annes 3-5 Paulstown 2-4
Marble City Travel under-16 A League
Young Irelands 3-13 Piltown 1-9
Marble City Travel Minor C League
Graiguenamanagh 3-16 Mullinavat 4-3
Marble City Travel under-14 A League
Dicksboro 4-8 Thomastown 1-0
Marble City Travel Junior League
Thomastown 4-18 Blacks & Whites 2-8
Tullogher 3-9 Young Irelands 0-6
Marble City Travel Intermediate League
Conahy 1-19 Clara 4-7
Paulstown/Goresbridge 0-7 Rower Inistioge 2-14
Marble City Travel Senior League
Windgap 2-5 Dicksboro 1-9
Piltown 3-18 St Brigids 2-7
Marble City Travel Minor A League Final
Piltown 2-11 Thomastown 3-7
Marble City Travel Minor B League Group 1
Tullaroan 3-11 Paulstown/B&W 3-8
Emeralds 2-7 O’Loughlin Gaels 2-5
Marble City Travel Minor B League Group 2
Glenmore 2-3 Kilmacow/Slieverue 1-8
Mooncoin 0-4 St Brigids 3-8
Marble City Travel undere-14 C League
St Fiachras 4-8 Paulstown 2-1
All the camogie fixtures
Wednesday, May 9
Marble City Travel U16A League
Young Irelands V’s Glenmore, 7pm, Gowran
James Stephens V’s St Brigids, 7pm, Kells Road
Dicksboro V’s Thomastown, 7pm, Palmerstown
Marble City Travel under-16 B League Group 1
Mooncoin V’s Tullogher, 7pm, Mooncoin
Danesfort V’s John Lockes, 7pm, Danesfort
Windgap V’s Kilmacow/Slieverue, 7pm, Windgap
Marble City Travel under-16 B League Group 2
Conahy V’s Emeralds, 7pm, Conahy
St Martins V’s Clara, 7pm, Coon
Tullaroan V’s O’Loughlin Gaels, 7pm, Tulloroan
Marble City Travel under-16 C League Group 1
Carrickshock V’s Ballyhale, 7pm, Hugginstown
St Annes V’s St Lactains, 7pm, Johnstown
Friday
Marble City Travel Senior All County League
Piltown V’s Mullinavat, 8pm, Piltown
Saturday
Marble City Travel Senior All County League
Thomastown V’s Dicksboro, 7pm, Thomastown
Tullaroan V’s St Brigids, 7pm, Tullaroan
Windgap V’s St Martins, 7pm, Windgap
Glenmore V’s St Lactains/Lisdowney, 7pm, Glenmore
Marble City Travel Intermediate All County League
St Annes/Emeralds V’s James Stephens, 7pm, Johnstown/Urlingford
Paulstown/Goresbridge V’s Ballyhale Shamrocks, 7pm, Paulstown/Goresbridge
Clara V’s Carrickshock, 7pm, Clara
Danesfort V’s Rower Inistioge, 7pm, Danesfort
Young Irelands V’s Conahy, 7pm, Gowran
Marble City Travel Junior All County League
Mooncoin V’s Blacks & Whites, 7pm, Mooncoin
Graiguenamanagh V’s Young Irelands, 7pm, Dr Tierney Park, Graiguenamanagh
Sunday
Leinster senior semi-final
Kilkenny V’s Wexford, 4.30pm, Kilkenny venue
