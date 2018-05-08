Diarmuid Kirwan will referee the Kilkenny v Dublin game

Cork whistler, Diarmuid Kirwan, will referee the Kilkenny versus Dublin game in the Leinster Round Robin senior hurling championship in Parnell Park on Sunday (2pm).

Kilkenny were beaten in their first outing in the provincial championship last year by Wexford. That was the first time since 1996 that the Cats lost their opening clash.

Kilkenny are the current National League champions and they will be chasing a seventh win on trot on Sunday.