Eoin O'Brien takes Senior Scratch Cup in Kilkenny

In glorious weather and ideal conditions, the Transfer Mate Senior Scratch Cup was played in front of large crowds at Kilkenny golf club on Saturday.

The course held up very well with nobody under par for the two rounds.

In fact, because of the course set up, only four contestants managed a sub par first round, the eeventual winner, Eoin O’Brien (Clontarf) along with three Kilkenny men, Graham Nugent, Harry Duggan and Paul O’Hara.

There was one other sub par round in the afternoon by Lar Ryan (Rathdowney).

Playing well within himself, Eoin O’Brien held a four shot lead over the field with six holes to play. With the pressure mounting Eoin dropped four shots over the closing holes and posted a 75 to succeed by one shot from Dan Murphy (Portarlington).

Kilkenny man Graham Nugent was a shot further back.

A big thank you was extended by the club to all who contributed to making the day a huge success.

JUNIOR SCRATCH: The men’s 36 hole Junior Scratch Cup (handicap 4 to 9) will be played on Sunday. The evetn is sponsored by Kilkenny Block Co..

It will be run in the same format as the Senior Scratch Cup and is imited to 63 competitors. There will be a shotgun start at 8.45am with round two commencing at 1.45pm.

With the entries almost completed it is expected there will be a waiting list in operation. The draw will be made this evening (Wednesday).

LYTHAM TROPHY: Mark Power headed to Royal Lytham and St Anne’s last week to compete in the Lytham Trophy, a 72 hole stokeplay tournament.

After a three over opening round Mark was still in line to make the cut (projected at +7) after 12 holes of his second round. Then disaster struck. A closing +8 for his final six holes ruined his chances of qualification for the final 36 holes.

SUMMER RULES: Summer rules will be in play from today (Wednesday). The ball must be played as it lies.

OPEN WEEK: Kilkenny Open Week will be played from Friday, May 25 through to Monday, June 4. There is a full programme and the time sheets will go live from Friday week.

SOCIAL GOLF: There will be no social mixed golf this week due to the Cois Nore Classic.

TEAM NEWS: Kilkeneny will have four matches at homee and five away when they play Gowran in the Provincial Towns Cup on Saturday (3pm).

Format - nine singles matches, handicap not lower than nine in 2017. All matches playing off scratch.

The team will be announced after practice on Thursday.

Managers - John Byrne and Paddy Crotty

The team for the JB Carr match away to Callan is Pat Collins and Paddy Smee; Seamus Rochford and Michael McCarthy; Brian Cullen and Tom Moore; Aidan McDonald and Philip O’Neill; Tommy Walton and Jim Meredith.

Reserves - Liam Cody and Gerry Leahy.

Managers - Willie Leahy and Jimmy Rhatigan. Club colours to be worn.

RESULTS: The Barton Cup team was defeated by Mount Juliet 3 and 2 on Monday.

With Kilkenny having secured an away point, it fell to the two home matches to chase victory. It was not to be. Mount Juliet won the tie on the 20th hole in Kilkenny.

COURSE NEWS: Over the next couple of weeks the course staff will be spraying with herbicides. Members are reminded to exercise caution when cleaning their golf ball and to wash their hands on completion of their round.

RESULTS: Saturday, Transfer Mate Senior Scratch Cup, 1 Eoin O’Brien (scr), Clontarf (67 and 75) 142; 2 Dan Murphy (+2), Portarlington (71 and 72) 143; 3 Graham Nugent (+1), Kilkenny (70 and 74) 144 (b18); 4 Harry Duggan (scr), Kilkenny (69 and 75) 144; 5 Gavin Smyth (+2), Clonmel (71 and 74) 145 (b9); 6 Graham Donohoe (+2), Enniscorthy (71 and 74) 145.

Round - 1 Paul O’Hara (scr), Kilkenny 70.

Round 2. - Lar Ryan (scr), Rathdowney 70.

CSS. Round 1 - 73; round 2 - 73.

Sunday/Monday, Paddy Raggett Homes four person team - 1 Kevin Cleere, Declan Dowling, J. Mulcahy, Conrad Cooper 90pts (b9); 2 Tony Butler, Seamus Rochford, Michael McCarthy, Margaret Butler 90pts; 3 Christy Power, Sean Murphy, Annette Stapleton, Josephine Leahy 89pts.

Senior gents May 3, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Jim Ryan, Donie Butler, Eddie Geraghty, Joe Ledwidge 63pts; 2 Michael Grant, Liam Cody, Fr Pat Duggan (57+4) 61pts; 3 Pat Foley, Eddie Guilfoyle, Peter Dabinett, Michael O’Neill 60pts; 4 Willie P. Murphy, Brendan McIntyre, Shem Lawlor, Dick Cogan 57pts; 5 Joe Gannon, Kevin Donohoe, Liam Merrins, Terry Harmer 55pts (b6); 6 Mick O’Flynn, Richard Butler, P.F. O’Shea, Joe O’Driscoll 55pts; 7 Pat Drennan, Michael Nicholson, Oliver Duggan, Brendan Graham 54pts.

Sixty-four players took part. The next competition for the seniors is on Thursday.

Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45pm. Draw closes at 11.15am.

The outing to Faithlegg golf club is on Monday. Entries close on Thursday, subject to availability. Fee €30.

Players must have played a minimum of five games this year to be eligible.

Field is restricted to first 60 entries. Two tie starts at 10.30am. Check-in 9.45am with tea/coffee and scone.

The entry sheet is posted on the men’s seniors notice board. The draw will be made on Friday and all will be enotified via email and the MSS notice board.

DROMOLAND: The Irish Club Professional Championship will be played in Dromoland Castle golf club next Wednesday and Thursday.

Kilkenny will be strongly represented with Club Professional, Jimmy Bolger, along with club assistants Eoin O’Connor and Sean O’Donoghue all participating.

Jimmy will, no doubt be trying to win back the title he last held in 2015.

LADIES CLUB: The Revive Active Team were defeated 3.5 to 1.5 by a strong Mount Juliet team.

Home - Bridie McGarry and Stella Coughlan won one up; Mags Cuddihy and Martina Naughton lost 2 and 1; Niamh Kelly and Mary Rice, lost 2 and 1.

Away - Evelyn Crotty and Ann Widger all square when called in after 16; Mary Norton and Margaret McCreery lost 3/2

Reserves - Breeda Roche and Catherine King.

Managers - Margaret Kiely and Cathryn Griffin.

RESULTS: May 1, 18 hole Granard Scotch foursomes, 1 Lourda Everard and Ann Kelly 35pts (b9).

There was no nine hole competition.

SENIORS: May 3, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Mary Prendergast, Kathleen Price, Marie Curran, Trish Leech 52; 2 Jane Duggan, Peggy Murray, Mary Feighery, Eileen Byrne 45; 3 Edith Ogilvie, Greta Nicholson, Breda O’Loughlin 38; 4 Frances Graham, Margaret Harmer, Mary Shields, 37.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE CLUB: The under-15 team played Baltinglass but they came out the wrong end of a 3.5 to 1.5 result.

The team of Louis Walsh, Christian Purcell, Sean Keenan, Billy Fitzpatrick and Eugene Sinnott gave their all.

Managers - James Walsh and Mick Keenan.

The squad will need to be built up for next year as three of the team are now over age.

Any boys who want to be considered should strive to achieve a full men’s handicap through the Summer.

For further details contact James Walsh (087 219 6897).

INDUCTION: There will be an Induction Evening for incoming junior and juvenile members, on Thursday (7.3opm) in the clubhouse.

All new members are requested to attend.

BRIDGE: The first of the Summer monthly Bridge evenings will be held on Monday (7.30pm). Games will continue on the second Monday of each month.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28am to 5.32pm ladies and gents Open singles; Thursday, 8.12 to 9.08am visitors, 9.32- to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52 to 1.24pm senior gents, 1.32 to 2.20pm members time, 6.04 to 6.20pm Towns Cup practice; Friday, 7.32 to 9.32am members time, 10.44 to 11.08am Society, 11.48am to 5.24pm Cois Nore Classic; Saturday, 7 to 8.36am members time, 8.44am to 1pm society/visitor, 1.16 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 2.49pm ladies and gents competition (gents, Holmpatrick fourball Qualifier sponsored by Ian Harrisson; ladies 18 hole Stroke); 3 to 3.32pm Provincial Towns Cup match, 3.40 to 5.32pm ladies and gents competition; Sunday, 7.32am to 5.32pm Junior Scratch Cup, 36 hole sponsored by Kilkenny Block; Monday, 11am to 12.28pm Society, 1 to 2.04pm members time, 2.12 to 5.30pm gents Holmpatrick fourball Qualifier sponsored by Ian Harrisson; Tuesday, 8.28 to 10.20am ladies 9 and 18 hole competition, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies 9 and 18 hole competition; Wednesday, May 16, 8.28am to 5.40pm ladies and gents Open singles.