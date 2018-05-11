Kilkenny team: Ger Aylward in team to face Dublin

Former All-Star Ger Aylward will start for Kilkenny against Dublin in Sunday's Leinster senior hurling championship Round Robin game in Parnell Park (2pm).

The Glenmore attacker who has been troubled by a series of injuries during the past 12 months will line out a top of the left.

Manager Brian Cody has largely stuck by the team that carried Kilkenny to victory over Tipperary in the National Hurling League final, with the entire defence and midfield the same as for that game.

Former All-Stars Paul Murphy and Colin Fennelly, who missed the entire League campaign because they were on peace keeping duties in South Lebanon with the Irish Army, have been named among the subs.

Former Hurler of the Year, Richie Hogan, has not been been listed. He missed the entire League campaign with a back injury.

Kilkenny (SH v Dublin) - E. Murphy; J. Holden, P. Walsh, P. Deegan; C. Delaney, C. Buckley, E. Morrissey; R. Leahy, J. Maher; M. Keoghan, T.J. Reid, J. Donnelly; B. Sheehan, W. Walsh, G. Aylward.

Subs - D. Brennan, C. O'Shea, P. Murphy, C. Browne, J. Cleere, L. Ryan, C. Fogarty, P. Lyng, L. Blanchfield, C. Fennelly, L. Scanlon.