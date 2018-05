Kilkenny Soccer: McCalmont Cup semi-final showdowns and Cup finals dominate fixture list

Silver will be the colour of the weekend as the Kilkenny & District League goes Cup crazy!

The McCalmont Cup semi-finals will take centre stage on Sunday, with two tasty derbies down for decision in Derdimus. Thomastown United A, finalists last year and winners in 2016, will take on neighbours Highview Athletic A in the first of the semi-finals at 12 noon. That will be followed by an even closer affair, with club loyalties on the line as defending champions Evergreen A take on Evergreen C at 3pm.

Derdimus will also be the destination for three schoolboys' cup finals on Saturday - the under-12, 14 and 16 showpieces will be held - while a busy weekend kicks off with the junior Division Three Cup final between Clover United B and Deen Celtic B on Friday at 7pm.

TUESDAY

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division One

Piltown v Evergreen, 7pm.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

Evergreen Albion v Deen Celtic A, 7.15pm.

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup

Freebooters United v Lions A, Fair Green 7.45pm.

Freebooters Town v Evergreen Athletic, Fair Green 6.30pm.

THURSDAY

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

Kilkenny United v Athy Town, 7pm.

Lions v Spa United, 7pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Hanover Harps v Freebooters, 7pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

East End United v Callan United, 7pm.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Deen Celtic A v Thomastown United A, 7.15pm.

Evergreen B v Evergreen A, 7.15pm.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

Freebooters A v Evergreen Albion/Deen Celtic A, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

FRIDAY

Division Three Cup final

Deen Celtic B v Clover United B, Derdimus 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Highview Athletic v Fort Rangers, 7.15pm.

SATURDAY

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Lions v Evergreen, 2.30pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

Spa United v Kilkenny United, 2.30pm.

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup

Evergreen A v Lions, Derdimus 5pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division One

Freebooters v Piltown, Fair Green 2.30pm.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Deen Celtic A/Thomastown United A v Evergreen B/Evergreen A, Derdimus 2.30pm.

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup final

Freebooters United/Lions A v Freebooters Town/Evergreen Athletic, Derdimus 12 noon.

SUNDAY

KCLR McCalmont Cup semi-finals

Thomastown United A v Highview Athletic A, Derdimus 12 noon.

Evergreen C v Evergreen A, Derdimus 3pm.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Thomastown United B v Stoneyford United, 3pm.

Leinster Youths’ Cup

St Kevin’s v Freebooters, 12 noon.

MONDAY

Buckley Youths’ Cup

Thomastown United v Deen Celtic, 7pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Thomastown United v Freebooters, 7pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

Lions v Bridge United, 7pm.

TUESDAY

Buckley Youths’ Cup

East End United v Evergreen A, 7pm.

Under-15 Seamus Fahy Memorial Cup

Clover United v Thomastown United A, 7.15pm.

Evergreen B v Deen Celtic A, 7.15pm.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

Callan United v Bridge United B, 7.15pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Callan or Lions v Stoneyford United, Derdimus 7pm.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Evergreen C v Clover United A, 7pm.

Under-19 Division One

Freebooters v Thomastown United, 6.30pm.

THURSDAY, MAY 24

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League One

Freebooters v Hanover Harps, Fair Green 7pm.