Kilkenny: Cushie Jet was flying in Red Mills stake

There was a good crowd in Kilkenny greyhound track at St James Park on Friday night for the Paulstown/Goresbridge camogie club benefit night.

On the track, the Red Mills Champion Unraced Stake moved to the second round stage.

Once again it was Cushie Jet that went fastest of the youngsters, while Liam Dowling and the Ballymac Kennels landed a double in back to back weeks.

Racing in the second heat, Cushie Jet moved out from trap 1 as he battled with Wee Puma into the first bend.

The son of Droopys Jet and Except Change moved two lengths clear of Droopys Saga into the back stretch, but saw that lead halved into the third.

Cushie Jet, owned by John Codd and Diana Brodie was not for passing, however, and raced away to get the better of Droopys Saga by a length a half in 29.09.

The other second round winners were Ballymac Arminta, Ballymac Tabor and Ballymoney Skye.

The night began with victory for Ballygur Henry. The winner led up on the outer and avoided trouble at the first.

Henry kicked into a four length lead at the second bend over Pops Miracle. He maintained that lead into the third as Stage Os Cara joined in the chase.

Neither of the challengers could close the gap and this saw Ballygur Henry home by three lengths in 30.01. Totos Sprite came through to take second spot.

Ratchies Milano began best in the next contest but was joined on the run by Our Decision.

Our Decision went on to hold a length lead at the second and doubled that lead down the far side. Ratchies Milano did not go away however and when Our Decision faded late on, Ratchies Milano was on hand to grab the victory.

Dignity to fore

Trained by P.J. Peacock, Ratchies Milano obliged by two lengths in 29.69.

The first of the second round heats in the Red Mills Champion Open unraced 525 once again saw Dignity to the fore.

Showing huge early, Dignity raced two lengths clear around the opening two turns.

Droopys Policy was in behind and he ran the back stretch well to halve the deficit. Droopys Policy looked to running well turning for home but he struggled to get by the long time leader.

Ballymac Arminta, trained by Liam Dowling, took full advantage as she swooped by to maintain her unbeaten record by a length in 29.24.

The third heat was a five dog affair. There was little in it early doors bar Locnamon Mike.

Ballymac Tabor went on along the rails out of the first bend and held a two length lead going down the far side. Kilbride Warrior chased hard but failed to close the gap.

Ballymac Tabor never missed a beat up front and stayed clear of Kilbride Warrior to win by a length and a half in 29.14.

The fourth and final heat saw Talented Lad lead up from trap 4, followed by Ballymoney Skye. Talented Lad moved three lengths clear into the second, but Ballymoney Skye was back within two lengths at the third.

Talented Lad tired in the latter stages and got picked by both Droopys Berry and Ballymoney Skye as the line neared.

First run saw Ballymoney Skye home by a length in 29.34.

Artistic Pete made every yard to land the a2/a3 race.

Showing plenty of early dash, Artistic Pete easily got the bend before storming six lengths clear of Totos Gift and Dunham Over turning out of the second turn.

Finished strongly

Totos Gift clawed a length back into the third and came home strongly, but it was not enough to catch Artistic Pete.

Pete crossed the line, still two and a half lengths to the good, in a time of 29.52.

Michael Nolan’s Foulkscourt Kennels continued their fine form with victory for Foulkscourt Rush in the eighth race.

The winner began smartly and had his rivals in trouble at an early stage. The pace setter moved five lengths clear into the far side but added another length to his lead coming off the third.

Bonus Royalty took the second spot but never threatened Foulkscourt Rush, who scored by four and a half lengths in 29.34.

The fastest time of the night came in the last race as the Karol Ramsbottom trained Sober Escape romped home by eight lengths in 29.06.

Sober Escape, an usually strong finisher, led around the first bend and from there his rivals never got a look in.

Scouser tried to make a race of it but it was all in vain as Sober Escape easily landed the tenth win of his career.