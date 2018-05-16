Kilkenny focus in handball turns to Wall Ball game

With the Wall Ball (one wall) season now the focus on the handball front, the emphasis this weekend is on the Leinster championships in Mullinavat and Clough/Ballacolla.

Over the years the interest in the Wall Ball game has grown enormously with most counties now holding their own championships in the various grades.

This Saturday and Sunday the various provincial championships will be contested by players from around the province at the Kilkenny and Laois venues.

On Saturday the Mullinavat club will host a number of grades at their impressive community centre which houses two top class Wall Ball courts.

These courts will host the men’s Open, men’s C, boys 15 and under and the boys 17 and under championships.

On Sunday the focus will transfer to Clough/Ballacolla in Laois where another fine facility will host matches on two courts.

Here the Leinster winners of the ladies Open, men’s B, girls 15 and under, girls 17 and under, ladies B and C and Masters will be decided.

Representing Kilkenny are - men’s Open, Ciáran Neary (Talbot’s Inch) and Shane Dunne (Clogh); ladies Open, Ciara Mahon (Clogh); girls 15 and under, Una Duggan (Galmoy); girls 17 and under, Noelle Dowling (Mothel); boys 15 and under, Harry Delaney (Kells); boys 17 and under, Kyle Dunne (Clogh); men’s B, Dan Breen (Kells); men’s C, Gary Law (Mullinavat) and Connor Drennan (Galmoy) and in Masters John Maguire (Galmoy) and Eamonn Purcell (Windgap).

60x30

Having being dislodged from its regular season of June/July/August due to the World Handball Championships, the traditional 60x30 season will be disrupted due to players travelling to the USA in mid-August.

Entries for the forthcoming Leinster championships should be with the county secretary this week. Further details regards fixtures for the championships will be announced later.

Also due this week are entries for inter-club competitions.

Upcoming events

The annual Mount Talbot Wall Ball tournament is scheduled for the weekend of May 24/ 25 with the All-Ireland Wall Ball series on the weekend June 2/3 .