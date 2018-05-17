Kilkenny golf: Thomas Hession takes honours in Mount Juliet

The Mount Juliet May Monthly Medal was played on Sunday .

The best score was returned by Thomas Hession in Category 1 with a 68 nett.

Category 2 was won by Shaun Hayes with a 71 nett, while Seamus Grace secured Category 3 with a fine 70 nett.

The ladies medal was won by Mary Quigley with a 74 nett.

The junior medal was won by Ned Kirwan with a 75 nett.

There was an Open 18 hole singles played over the Bank Holiday weekend. This was won on a countback by Gavin Sloane with a score of 41 points.

Second was Aidan Claffey, Elm Park with another 41 points. He just got the better of Alan Hayes with 40 points.

Both the winner and the third placed came from Castlemartyr G.C in Cork.

On the inter-club scene, an inexperienced Barton Shield team failed to qualify for the play-off stages held at Dunmurry Springs, Kildare over the weekend.

The qualifying round featured some good scores and the experience will stand to the panel for the forthcoming Leinster Senior Cup campaign.

Results May Monthly Medal Sunday, May 13 - Category 1, Thomas Hession (11) 68nett; Category 2. Shaun Hayes (15) 71nett; Category 3, Seamus Grace (18) 70nett.

Ladies - Mary Quigley (21) 74nett.

Junior - Ned Kirwan (5) 75nett.

Results 18 hole Open singles Stableford May Bank Holiday, 1 Gavin Sloane (6), Castlemartyr 41pts; 2 Aidan Claffey (2), Elm Park 41pts; 3 Alan Hayes (8), Castlemartyr 40pts.

CASTLECOMER

A big thank you was extended to all who contributed to the clothes recycling/Spring clean fund raising effort.

A tidy sum was raised for the SOS and the golf club.

SCRAMBLE: All golfers, aspiring golfers, juniors and student golfers should note the scramble is back. It is on every Tuesday 5.30 to 7pm.

PIERCE PURCELL: It was hard luck on the Pierce Purcell team who were beaten by Newbridge on Sunday.

CULLEN CUP: Castlecomer golf club recorded a superb away win over New Ross in the Cullen Cup.

Team - Maria Downey and Martin Brennan (G); Ann Ring and Jason Brennan; Joan Brennan and Ronan Walsh; Honoria Fogarty and Michael Daly; Bessie Brophy and Damien Knox.

It was a terrific occasion for the Brennan family with three family members helping to inspire the team to victory.

WEEKLY: Men’s vice captain, Martin O’Neill’s prize day for the ladies, an 18 hole stroke competition, was a huge success.

Results - 1 Honoria Fogarty; 2 Betty Owens; Gross Maria Downey; 4 Emma Walsh.

GET INTO GOLF: If interested in playing golf ring Honoria on 087 9171579. Taster Golf lessons can be organised any Tuesday at 7pm for any woman interested in taking up the game.

GARDENING: It was well done to all involved in the gardening night, and to David and Mary from Glanbia, Countrylife.

They presented lots of practical information that will help change gardens in the area.

CHAMPIONSHIP: The months of planning under the baton of, younger generation golfers, Fergal O’Neill and Colin Dunne, should reap a rich harvest with the commencement of play in the golf club team championship on Thursday (2pm).

With meticulous planning and a fantastic response generated in the club, the golf in Castlecomer over the four days promises to showcase the Club - full of a glorious tradition since 1935 - in all its true glory.

A warm welcome has been extended to the visiting teams, some of whom may be playing for the first time in Castlecomer.

All players have been encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before tee times.

RESULTS: Sunday, May 13 men’s Open singles, 1 Seamus Brennan (21) 42pts; 2 Tony Cooper (28) 36 pts (b9); Gross Brian Young (5) 30pts.

Class 1 Marty O’Shea (11) 35pts (b9); Class 2 Paddy Hogan (15) 36pts (b9); Class 3 Martin Bergin (22) 34 pts.

Thursday. May 10 men’s Open singles, 1 Gerry O’Keeffe (13) 36pts.

LOTTO: There was one winner of the lotto jackpot of €10,200 on May 8. Numbers drawn 2, 3, 9 and 12.. The winner was James Daly.

Next week’s jackpot is worth €2,000.

Mountain View

All first rounds of the club singles Matchplay must be completed by May 31.

BOOKINGS: The golf club is taking bookings for groups and societies for 2018. There are several tailored made options to suit all golfing needs.

Contact the clubhouse (056 7768122) or info@mviewgolf.com.

RESULTS: Members single Stapleford, 1 Simon Williams (17) 45pts; 2 Kevin O’Sullivan (19) 37pts; 3 Joseph Tyrrell (22) 35pts.

My B/H Open singles, 1 Aidan Grealish (7), Ballyhaunis GC 37pts; 2 Padraig McNally (13) 33pts; 3 Kevin O’Sullivan (19) 32pts.

MV Seniors GOY, 1 Bobby O ’Brien (16) 36pts; 2 Eddie Kennedy (19) 36pts; 3 Felix Nolan (15) 34pts; 4 John Murphy (16) 33pts; 5 Cyril Foskin (17) 33pts; 6 John Fielding (26) 33pts.

DIARY: Sunday Medal (single stroke); Tuesday, MV 18 hole competition; Wednesday, MV ladies singles competition; Thursday, MV Seniors 13 hole competition; Sunday, May 27 3 Ts (single Stableford).

BORRIS

Borris golf club results, May 9 Wednesday singles, 1 Billy Watchorn (19), Mt Wolseley 37pts; 2 Matty Flynn O’Connor ( 11) 36pts.

May 12/13 juvenile fund-raiser, 1 Conor Geoghegan (5) 36pts; 2 Shane Nolan (7) 35pts; 3 Dominic Attride (15) 34pts (b9); 4 Terry Whelan (13) 34pts; 5 Tom Foley (16) 33pts (b9).

May 11, Friday Step House Hotel 9 holes, 1 Joe Gorman(10) 21pts; 2 Joe O’Neill (13) 20pts; 3 Shane Nolan (7) 19pts.

LOTTO: No winner. Numbers drawn 13, 14, 23, 25. Jackpot next week will be €1,300.

The 3 T’s, sponsored by Kissaanes Pharmacies, 1 Margaret Whelan (25) 35pts; 2 Mgt Geoghan (15) 33pts; 3 Emer O’Brien (26) 31pts; 4 Brid Whelan (12) 31pts; 5 Helena McCormack (17), Gowran 31pts; 6 Teresa Bailey (18), Enniscorthy 30pts; 7 Linda Donoghue (19) 30pts; 8 Stephanie Dargan (32) 29pts; 9 Bernie Byrne (9) 29pts; 10 Mary Sheil (21) 29pts.

RATHDOWNEY

Results from Rathdowney golf club - singles Stableford, May 12/13, 1 John Whelan (13 42pts; 2 Andy Whelan (13); Gross Lar Ryan (0) 36pts; 3 Liam Mahony (9) 38pts.

CSS - 72/35pts.

Husqvarna Tuesday Open singles No.6, 1 Mark Kelly (7) 35pts; 2 Anthony Phelan (13) 34pts.

CSS 73/34pts.

Husqvarna Tuesday Open singles No.5, 1 John Stokes (15) 35pts.

CSS N/C

Ladies Open singles Stableford, sponsored by Colgan Sports, 1 Brigid Maher (15) 34pts; 2 Maura Killackey (Roscrea) (32) 34pts; Gross Claire Molloy (11) 19pts; 3 Helena Ryan (Co. Tipperary) (19) 34pts.

CSS 75/34pts.

May 2 medal Cat. A, 1 Mary Norton (10) 36pts; Cat. B, 1 Mary Siney (33) 35pts.

May 9, 1 Josie Bourke (13) 33pts; 2 Margaret O’Brien (23) 31pts.

Senior singles May 10, Cat. A 1 Paud O’Reilly 35pts; 2 Christy Jones 33pts; Cat. B, 1 Timmy Williams 35pts; 2 Liam Holland 34pts

Scramble May 3, 1 Mick Gibbons, Phil Monnelly and Kieran Holland 65.

DIARY: Open Scramble, sponsored by Centenary Home and Garden, Saturday and Sunday. Timesheet Open.

LOTTO: Totto Jackpot was not won. It is now worth €7,100. Numbers drawn were 2, 11, 21, 27.

Match 3 Paddy O’Dea, Clonmeen; Geraldine Mullins, C/o Rathdowney PO. Promoter Lena Ryan.

CALLAN

A new open singles competition will swing into action at Callan GC.

The competiton, which is open to both ladies and gents, starts on May 18. Cost for members is €6 and €10 for visitors.

INTER-CLUB: Callan shone in the Barton Shield, a foursomes stroke competition off scratch, in Dunmurry Springs last weekend. The team of Jeff Lynch, Martin O’Halloran, Neville Cohen and Nicky Walsh played extraordinary golf to finish as the top qualifiers in the region. Their next outing is against Mullingar in a matchplay format.

MAY: The May Bank Holiday Weekend competition was a great success, not least because of the weather.

Visitors travelled from far and wide to support the club competition, with all money raised going towards the drainage fund. Thanks to the committee, which was headed up by Martin Maher, some €13,000 was raised. Thanks went to all who supported the event.

Results: 1 Cathal Brett, Liam Hennessy, Jack Drew, Tommy Hennessy, 102pts; 2 Michael Doyle, Jack Doyle, John O’Riordan, Adrian O’Keeffe, 101pts; 3 John Grace, John Healy, Murt Duggan, Jim Kirby, 100pts; 4 Helena Mc Cormack, Orla Mc Cormack, Tereasa O’Neill, Lucy Condon, 99pts; 5 Tommy Coyne, Brian O’Neill, Philly Parsons, Benn McGuire, 99pts; 6 Martin Devlin, Eugene Ryan, James Dowling, Michael Dowling, 99pts; 7 Philip Britton, James Logue, Padraig Hayes, Joe Lawlor, 99pts.

Best Ladies: Catherine Davis, Eilish Ahern, Kathleen Phelan, Miriam Fennelly. Senior Men’s: John Grace, Michael Comerford, Jimmy O’Brien. Senior Ladies: Mary Barry, Eileen Cuddihy, Carmel O’Sullivan, Betty Dewberry. Non GUI: 1 Dave Dooley, Jack Deegan, Evan Walsh, Rory Hickey; 2 Alan Cooney, Kevin Fitzgerald, Karl Rotherham, James Maher.

Longest Drive: Men - Robert Pilay. Ladies - Kate Hennessy. Nearest the pin: Men - Kevin O’Driscoll. Ladies - Margaret Gallagher.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole competition: 1 Margaret Comerford, 34pts; 2 Rose Brophy, 32pts; 3 Eileen Cuddihy, 28pts c/b.

Winner of the ladies nine-hole competition was Ann Needham.

The Spring League competition was won by Tereasa Freyne, Breda Walsh, Olive Walsh, Patsy Murphy, Sheelagh Foster, Mary O’Hanlon and Ann Needham.

Results, senior ladies competition, May 10: 1 Margaret Comerford, 2 Bridget Holohan, 3 Caroline Healy (c/b), 4 Marie Comerford.

RESULTS: Results, single stroke competition, May 13: 1 Jimmy Dunne, 67; 2 Ned O’Brien, 70; 3 Sean Brett, 71; gross John Maloney, 71. Twos club: Jack Sharp, David Dooley, fourth hole; Jack Sharp, Robert Reid, 14th hole; Philip Cunningham, 16th hole.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Next week’s jackpot will €2,850.