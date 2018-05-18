Alan O'Rourke wins Junior Scratch Cup in Kilkenny

A strong field of 65 golfers enjoyed good conditions on Sunday in the Kilkenny Block sponsored Junior Scratch Cup in Kilkenny golf club.

Scoring overall was good with local man and sponsor, Alan O’Rourke winning by the narrowest of margins from new intermediate member, David Charlton.

Trailing by seven shots going into the second round, David shot an excellent 68, the only sub-par round on the day, to put pressure on the winner.

However, Alan remained calm and steady, adding a 74 to his opening round of 73.

Leading first round member, Brendan Power was third, a shot further back.

OPEN WEEK: Kilkenny Open Week commences on Friday, May 25. There will be a full schedule of competitions for the 11 days.

Bookings are available online for the competitions up to and including Wednesday, May 30. Bookings for the Thursday to Bank Holiday Monday competitions will go live this Friday (5pm) for members and 5.30pm for visitors.

CLUB COMPETITIONS: Qualifiers for the various club matchplay competitions are reminded that all first round matches must be completed by the specified dates.

With Open Week in the offing it will become increasingly difficult to meet the dates set.

The first round of the club singles should have been completed by May 14. All outstanding matches must be finalised by the weekend.

Gents fourball and foursomes ties must be cleared by May 24 and the mixed foursomes by May 30. There are still a number of preliminary matches to be played in the mixed.

TEAM NEWS: The Duggan Cup match against Mount Juliet will be eplayed on Friday (4pm).

There will be three matches in Kilkenny and two in Mount Juliet.

Team - home, Joe O’Neill and Tom Lawlor; Paddy Bollard and Tom Moore; Philip O’Neill and Tony Butler.

Away - Pat McEvoy and Jack McNamara; Brian Cullen and Michael McCarthy.

Reserves - Mick O’Flynn, John McCarron, Noel Maher.

Managers - Dick Curtin and Billy Burke.

Kilkenny will be in action in the Pierce Purcell area Qualifier in Mountrath on Saturday (12.30pm).

The team will be announced later.

Format - the area qualifiers will be foursomes strokeplay with four of five cards counting. The top four teams progress to the semi-finals/final on Sunday

Managers - Seamus Rochford and Brian Cullen.

RESULTS: The Barton Shield team travelled to Dunmore East Springs, Co. Kildare at the weekend to contest the regional qualifiers.

Playing foursomes, stroke play format, the Kilkenny pairings of Richard Duggan and Mark Power (74) and Michael Buggy and Harry Duggan (77) qualified for the semi-finals in fourth place among the eight teams who made up the two groups fighting for the two places in the Leinster finals.

Sunday’s semi-final was an aggregate foursomes against Portarlington. After some excellent golf Kilkenny were victorious by six holes.

Mark Power and Richard Louis Duggan won by six holes and Michael Buggy and Harry Duggan finished all square.

Next up in the regional final were the leading qualifiers, Mullingar (143). In a tense and nerve wracking match, Kilkenny secured victory.

One down overall with three to play, the Kilkenny team of Mark and Richard L. won by two holes and Michael and Harry ended all square.

Next up are the Leinster finals in Mount Wolsley in July.

Kilkenny’s Provincial Towns Cup team played Gowran on Saturday, with five matches away and four at home.

Kilkenny succeeded by a margin of 6 and 3.

Derek Shelly and Jerry Rowe secured two home points. In Gowran, James Bateman, Rob Kearney and Rob O’Shea secured the overall victory.

Cathal McDonald was two up with two to play in Gowran, while Christian Purcell was called in when playing the 19th at home.

The other team members were Brian Delaney and David McNamara.

Next up is Waterford.

Managers - John Byrne and Paddy Crotty.

J.B. CARR: Kilkenny travelled to play Callan in the J.B. Carr tournament where, in difficult conditions, they came out on the wrong end of a 3 and 2 result.

Results - 1 Seamus Rochford and Michael McCarthy won 5 and 4; 2 Aidan McDonald and Philip O’Neill lost 3 and 2; 3 Brian Cullen and Tom Moore won on 18th; 4 Pat Collins and Paddy Smee lost 2 and 1; 5 Tommy Walton and Jim Meredith lost 2 and 1.

Reserves - Liam Cody and Gerry Leahy.

Managers - Willie Leahy and Jimmy Rhatigan.

COURSE NEWS: Over the next couple of weeks the staff will be spraying the course with herbicides. Members are reminded to exercise caution when cleaning their golf ball and to wash their hands on completion of their round.

DIVOT MIX: It is hoped that the next session for the divot mix volunteers will be on Thursday evening . A confirmation e-mail will be sent out to confirm if this will happen.

SOCIAL GOLF: Mixed social golf resumes on Friday. Members are requested to sign in by 5.30pm for a shotgun start at 6pm.

RESULTS: Wednesday, May 9 ladies and gents Open singles, 1 Stephen Daly (6), Castlecomer, 41pts (b9); 1 Pat Butler, jnr (10) 41pts (b9); 2 Michael Mulally (15), Gowran 41pts; gross, Harry Duggan (scr) 38pts; 4 Colin Furlong (12) 39pts; 5 Jeff Kealy (3) 38pts (b9).

Category 1 (15-19) Michael Kinchella (15) 36pts.

Category 2 (20+), Martin Treacy (20) 30pts.

Ladies - Mary Leahy Browne (3) 34pts.

CSS - 72.

Sunday, Kilkenny Block Junior Scratch Cup Gross prizes, 1 Alan O’Rourke (4) 147; 2 David Charlton (5) 148; 3 Brendan Power (5) 149; 4 Tommy Buckley (6) 153; 6 Dave Conlon (4) 154 (b9), Dunmurray Springs.

CSS - round 1 - 71; round 2 -71.

Nett prizes - 1 Christian Purcell (8) 138; 2 Louie Walsh (8) 141.

Best Gross Round 1 - Simon Cullen (6) 76.

Best Gross Round 2 - James Young (6) 76 (b9).

Best Nett Round 1 - Ivan Browne (9) 68 (Callan)

Best Nett Round 2 - 1 Francis Stafford (7) 71 (b6) (Thurles)

Saturday, Sunday, Holmpatrick fourball, 1 Aidan McDonald (4) and Padraig Keegan (9) 49pts; 2 P.J. Martin (11) and Eugene Coyne (17) 44pts; 3 Noel Morrissey (12) and Conor Morrissey (11) 43pts (b9); 4 Ned Byrne (16) and John Dalton (18) 43pts (b9); 5 Joe O’Neill (15) and Pat McEvoy (15) 43pts.

Two's Club - 6th Brian Cullen, Joe O’Neill; 10th Brian Cullen, Aidan McDonald, Noel Morrissey,; 15th Tony McCarthy; 17th Aidan McDonald.

Each 'Two' receives €15.40 credit in the Pro Shop.

Two's Club Sunday, Monday, May 6 and 7 , Paddy Raggett Homes team event - 6th Christy Power, Michael Grant, Rob Kearney, Tommy Walton, Emmet Boland, Dom Murphy, Mick O’Flynn, Shane Henderson, Dick Curtin, Fergal Cantwell, Morgan Walshe, Eugene Buckley, J. Brennan, (Enniscorthy); 10th Richard Manogue, Pat Dunphy; 15th Eamon Brennan, Morgan Walshe; 17th Jim White, PJ Carter, B. Aylward (Mountain View).

Each 'Two' receives €22.90 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, May 10, 13 hole team competition, 1 Liam Cody, Jimmy Rhatigan, Pat O'Briain, Dermot Moloney 63; 2 Richard Butler, Tom Reade, Reay Brandon, Jerry O'Dwyer 60; 3 Frank Byrne, Brian Keane, Joe O'Driscoll, Martin Kelly 59; 4 Brian Cullen, Jim Treacy, Martin Treacy, John King 58; 5 Pat Collins, Michael Daly, Peter Dabinett, Liam Merrins 57 (b6); 6 Jim Ryan, John O'Regan, Maurice Ryan, Paul Brady 57; 7 Willie Leahy, Murt Farragher, Michael McCarthy, Joe Leech 56.

Seventy-two players took part.

Monday, May 14 Faithlegg GC away day, 1 Dom Murphy, Michael McCarthy, Reay Brandon, Joe Ledwidge 82; 2 Tom Moore, Richie McEvoy, Brendan Graham, Myles McCabe 81 (b9); 3 Mick O'Flynn, Donie Butler, Brian Keane, Tom Keating 81 (b9); 4 Willie Leahy, Martin Mullane, Brendan McIntyre, Michael O'Neill 81; 5 Michael Daly, Martin Treacy, John O'Regan, Eddie Geraghty 80 (b9); 6 Noel Skehan, Martin Murphy, Frank Dalton, Martin Kelly 80 (b6); 7 Gerry Leahy, Murt Farragher, Peter Dabinett, Tony Joyce 80.

Fifty-six players took part.

PRO SHOP: The Callaway club fitting day will be on Tuesday, May 29 from 10am to 2pm. Appointment can be pre booked by contacting the Pro Shop (056 776 1730).

The cost for the 30 minute session is €30.

LADIES CLUB: The Senior Cup, played off scratch, will be played in New Forest, Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath on Saturday (1.45pm).

Kilkenny got a bye on Saturday morning and will face the winners of the Royal Curragh/Mullingar game in the quarter-finals that afternoon.

Panel - Mary Dowling (-1), Orla Dunphy (1), Mary Leahy Browne (3), Jan Browne (4), Anne Smee (5), Ann Geoghegan (6), Niamh Kelly (7).

Managers - Margaret Cuddihy, Mary Norton.

The Junior Cup tie against Gowran will be played in Callan on Tuesday, May 22 (4.20pm).1

Panel - Mary Norton, Mags. Cuddihy, Aoife Crowdle, Bridie McGarry, Phyl Doyle, Evelyn Crotty, Dervilla O’Byrne.

Managers - Breeda Roche and Joan Cody.

The Senior Foursomes against Castlecomer will be played in Carlow on Saturday, May 26 (2.30pm).

Panel - Orla Dunphy, Jan Browne, Mary Leahy Brown, Ann Geoghegan, Sarah Molloy, Ann Smee, Niamh Kelly, Bridie McGarry, Mags Cuddihy, Mary Norton, Dervilla O'Byrne, Mary O'Shea, Phyl Doyle, Breeda Roche.

Managers - Eithne Murphy and Liz Cleere.

Results Tuesday, May 8 ladies 18 hole Stableford, 1 Marian Wood (18) 38pts; 2 Eva Duggan (19) 37pts (b9); Gross, Mary Dowling (-1) 33 gross pts; 3 Cathryn Griffin (21) 37pts (b6); 4 Aoife Crowdle (13) 37pts; 5 Niamh Kelly (7) 35pts; 6 Jan Browne (4) 34pts.

Nine Hole Stableford winner - Joan O’Sullivan (32) 15pts (b6).

Senior ladies Thursday, May 10, nine hole Stableford, 1 Paula Bradbury, Kitty Nolan, Mary Feighery 36; 2 Joan O'Sullivan, Mary Gorman, Aileen Hehir 35 (b6); 3 Ann (Dom) Murphy, Breda Kavanagh, Phil O'Carroll 35 (b6); 4 Mary Browne, Tish Leech, Hilda Richardson, Breda Comerford 35; 5 Mary Prendergast, Peggy Murray, Mary O'Connell 34.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28am to 5.40pm ladies and gents Open singles; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.24pm senior gents, 1.32 to 2.20pm members time; Friday, 1 to 2.28pm members time, 3 to 3.16pm Duggan Cup v Mount Juliet, 4.28 to 6.04pm mixed social golf; Saturday, 7.32 to 9am members time, 10.04 to 11.16am visitors, 11.56am to 12.36pm Society, 13 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 2.20pm visitors, 2.44 to 4.44pm ladies and gents competition; Sunday, 7.32am to 3pm ladies and gents competition (gents: May Monthly Medal; ladies: 18 hole Stableford); Monday, 1 to 2.28pm members time, 2.36 to 5pm gents May Monthly Medal; Tuesday, May 22, 8.20 to 10.20am ladies nine and 18 hole competition, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies nine and 18 hole competition, 4.04 to 4.40pm ladies 18 hole competition; Wednesday, May 23, 10.28am to 1pm visitors/society, 1.08 to 2.28pm members time, 5.24 to 6.04pm inter-club practice.