Kilkenny minors: hurlers welcome Wexford to Nowlan Park

Kilkenny will be chasing a second victory when they entertain Wexford in Nowlan Park tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm in the second round of the Leinster minor hurling championship.

The Cats got their campaign off to a flying start in Parnell Park last weekend when they scored a good win over a bigger and physically stronger Dublin side.

Kilkenny are a small but good hurling team and manager, Richie Mulrooney, was very pleased with how the players performed against Dublin. He called for more of the same attitude and approach for tomorrow's big test.

Kilkenny (MH v Wexford) - Jason Brennan (Young Irelands); Pádraig Dempsey (Mullinavat), Pádraic Moylan (Dicksboro), Jamie Harkin (Bennettsbridge); Shane Staunton (Clara), Jamie Young (O'Loughlin Gaels), Harry Walsh (Dunnamaggin); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Conor Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels); Darragh Maher (St Lachtain's), Ciarán Brennan (Bennettsbridge), Jack Morrissey (St Patrick's); Cathal O'Leary (St Lachtains), George Murphy (Rower Inistioge), Killian Hogan (Mooncoin).

Subs - Stephen Keoghan (Graigue Ballycallan), Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens), Dylan Crehan (Dunnamaggin), Chris Korff (Erin's Own), David Fogarty (O'Loughlin Gaels), Killian Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), Niall Higgins (O'Loughlin Gaels), Peter Donohoe (Danesfort), Peter McDonald (Thomastown).

Management - Richie Mulrooney (manager); selector Adrian Finan, Sean Kelly, Martin Carey, Niall Bergin.