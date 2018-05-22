Soccer: Big week in Kilkenny & District League as Evergreen A and Freebooters A battle it out for Premier Division prize

The race for the Premier Division title could take an interesting twist this week as the Kilkenny & District League season heads towards the final stretch.

Champions Evergreen A can wrap up the top flight title for third season in a row if they get a result away to Freebooters A. The big game between the city rivals, which is sure to attract plenty of attention, kicks off at the Fair Green on Thursday at 7.30pm.

The message for Gary Maher’s side is simple: win or draw their last game of the campaign and the title is theirs. However, a slip-up will keep the dreams of both Freebooters and Thomastown United A alive.

’Booters go into the game knowing a win and nothing less will keep them in the race for the prize. Graham Doyle’s side must beat their old foes to stand any hope of taking the title charge to the final day of the season, when they take on Thomastown in United Park.

Stevie Walsh’s team will be watching on anxiously on Thursday evening. They will be hoping for a Freebooters win, as that is the only result which will keep their ambitions alive. Trailing Evergreen by three points, United need Freebooters to win this week. Should Thomastown then beat Freebooters, they will force a title playoff with Evergreen.

Division One, Leinster Youths Cup

The destination of the Division One league title could also be decided this week as Evergreen C entertain Clover United on Wednesday evening.

The Rathdowney side are currently top of the table, and need just a point from Wednesday night’s game on the Kells Road (kick-off 7pm) to secure the silverware. Evergreen, who are currently third, need a win to draw level with second-placed Fort Rangers. If they do that they can take the title themselves should they beat Freebooters B in their last game of the season.

Finally, Sunday will be a big day for Freebooters, who take on Nurney Villa in the semi-final of the Leinster Youths' Cup. The Blues booked their place in the final four thanks to an impressive 3-2 win away to St Kevin's Boys last weekend.

Two first half goals from Jim Ryan and Success Edogun sent Lee O'Sullivan and Derrick Kenny's side on their way, before Ryan grabbed his second to seal their semi-final berth against the Carlow side. Kick-off at the Fair Green is at 11am.

This week’s fixtures in the Kilkenny & District League are:

TUESDAY

Buckley Youths’ Cup

East End United v Evergreen A, 7pm.

Under-15 Seamus Fahy Memorial Cup semi-finals

Clover United v Thomastown United A, 7.15pm.

Evergreen B v Deen Celtic A, 7.15pm.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup semi-finals

Deen Celtic A v Freebooters B, 7.15pm.

Callan United v Bridge United B, 7.15pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Cup final

Lions v Stoneyford United, Derdimus 7pm.

WEDNESDAY

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Evergreen C v Clover United A, 7pm.

THURSDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Freebooters A v Evergreen A, Fair Green 7.30pm.

Deen Celtic A v Highview Athletic A, 7.30pm.

SATURDAY

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Hanover Harps v Piltown.

Schoolgirls’ Under-14 Cup final

East End United v Hanover Harps, Derdimus 3pm.

SUNDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Highview Athletic A v Deen Celtic A, 11am.

O’Neill’s Leinster Youth Cup

Freebooters v Nurney Villa, Fair Green 11am.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Piltown v Freebooters.

Evergreen v Thomastown United, 7pm.

Thomastown United v Freebooters, 7pm.

MONDAY

Under-19 League Division One

Freebooters v Thomastown United, Fair Green 7pm.

THURSDAY, MAY 31

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen v Hanover Harps.

Freebooters v Thomastown United, Fair Green.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division One

Hanover Harps v Freebooters, 7pm.

SOCCER RESULTS

KCLR McCalmont Cup semi-finals

Thomastown United A 5, Highview Athletic A 0.

Evergreen C 0, Evergreen A 2.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Thomastown United B 0, Stoneyford United 7.

Division Three Cup final

Deen Celtic B 1, Clover United B 2.

O’Neill’s Leinster Youths’ Cup quarter-final

St Kevin’s Boys 2, Freebooters 3.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ Cup

Lions 2, Evergreen 3.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

Spa United 3, Kilkenny United 0.

Kilkenny United 0, Athy Town 3.

Lions 6, Spa United 0.

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup final

Evergreen A 3, Lions 0.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ Cup final

Hanover Harps 3, Freebooters 1.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division One

Freebooters 3, Piltown 0.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

Lions 1, Bridge United 0.

East End United 5, Callan United 0.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Thomastown United A 1, Deen Celtic A 1.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Highview Athletic 5, Fort Rangers 0.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup final

Deen Celtic A 0, Evergreen A 3.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup semi-finals

Evergreen B 1, Evergreen A 5.

Deen Celtic A 2, Thomastown United A 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Freebooters A 0, Thomastown United A 3.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup semi-final

Freebooters A 0, Deen Celtic A 3.

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup final

Lions A 1, Evergreen Athletic 1

AET - Evergreen won 3-1 on pens