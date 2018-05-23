Sean Fitzpatrick (17) wins May monthly medal in Kilkenny golf club

The winner of the May Monthly Medal played over the weekend at Kilkenny golf club was Sean Fitzpatrick (17) with a score of 67 net. Sean had a breakdown of 43 and 41 for 84 gross and 67 net.

Second, with the best of the 68s’, was Robert Shortall (9) who was out in 43 but came home in one under par 34. He shot eight pars and a birdie on the 13th.

It was obviously a very hot three ball on Sunday morning at 7.40. Sean and Robert played together and the third member was Joe Casey (14), who also returned a 68 but lost out on a prize on the countback.

The other prizewinners were - 3 John Meagher (7) 68 net; Gross Graham Nugent 72 gross; 4 Aidan Brennan (8) 68 net; 5 Luke Wall (9) 68 net.

Cat 15 to 19 Niall Sheehan (16) 68 net; Cat 20+ Dan Twomey (22) 72 net.

There were nine scores of 68 returned over the three days and in total 15 scores of sub 70. Five scores of 69 were also returned.

CSS was 73 Saturday; 71 Sunday; 73 Monday.

OPEN WEEK: Kilkenny Open Week commences on Friday with a full schedule of competitions over 11 days.

Bookings for all competitions are available now online.

Members are requested to support the different companies who have sponsored Kilkenny golf club Open Week.

COMPETITIONS: Qualifiers for the various club matchplay competitions are reminded that all first round matches must be completed by the specified dates.

Club singles - second round by June 11. Unfortunately some first round matches are outstanding and past the first round deadline of May14.

Club foursomes - Thursday, May 24.

Club fourball - Thursday, May 24.

Mixed foursomes - the preliminary and first round matches should be completed by May 30.

TEAM RESULTS: Kilkenny put in a great performance in the 2018 Irish Senior Cup mid-Leinster District Qualifiers at New Forest golf club.

The Heath, the defending champions, defeated Kilkenny by 3 matches to 2 in the final on Sunday.

The Senior Cup team overcame Royal Curragh in the quarter-finals, winning four matches with one called in on Saturday afternoon.

Kilkenny progressed on Sunday morning with an easy win over Tullamore.

In the final Kilkenny lost 3/2. Mary Dowling lost to Meadbh Doyle (0) on the 18th hole,1 down; Orla Dunphy (1) beat Molly Dowling (0) 3/2; Mary L. Browne lost to Mary Doyle (1) 5/4; Jan Browne (4) beat Shannon Browne (3) 2/1 ; Ann Geoghegan (6) lost to Catherine Reilly (5) 1 down.

Reserves Anne Smee (5) and Niamh Kelly (7).

The final was exciting and down to the last match.

Both teams had secured two matches and Catherine Reilly Heath came to the 18th hole leading 1 up. Ann Geoghegan put up a great performance, but luck was not with Kilkenny and Heath secured the victory.

Thanks were extended to the caddies, supporters and so on. Jimmy Bolger was thanked for coaching while managers Mags Cuddihy and Mary Norton were praised for their work.

The ILGU have five districts, Ulster, Munster, East Leinster, mid-Leinster and Connacht. In the ladies Senior Cup the winners of the five areas, plus the three best runners-up in handicap combination, go forward to the All -Ireland finals in Knock, Belfast.

Kilkenny looked likely to qualify for the finals as one of the best three teams with a handicap total for their five players of 14. However, the surprise result in East Leinster district looks like it has eliminated them.

Elm Park, with a handicap combination of 19, defeated The Island who had a combined handicap of 10. As a result the three best losing qualifiers look likely to be Lahinch (6), The Island (10) and Royal County Down (11), who will progress with the winners of the five districts Royal Portrush (Ulster), Killarney (Munster), Elm Park (East Leinster), The Heath (mid Leinster) and Roscommon (Connacht).

This has yet to be confirmed.

Ironically, if Kilkenny had defeated The Heath both would have qualified for the All-Ireland finals because The Heath, with a handicap combination of 9, would have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

PIERCE PURCELL: Kilkenny men’s Pierce Purcell team (foursomes: handicap combination of 25 with no player less than 11 handicap in 2017) were leading qualifiers in the area qualifier in Mounrath on Saturday.

Four teams qualified for matchplay on Sunday.

Qualifiers - 330 Kilkenny; 332 Rathdowney, Tullamore; 339 Moate.

Non qualifiers - 342 Portlaoise, Mountrath; 343 Mount Juliet; 345 Esker Hills; 346 Portarlington; 347 Gowran Park, Glasson; 350 New Forest, Birr; 351 Callan, Castle Barna; 352 Mount Temple.

Kilkenny played Moate in the semi-finals on Sunday morning and won 3/2 with victories for Mark Trimble and Damien McLoughlin, Nickolas Walsh and Reuben Holden, who birdied the 18th to win, and Eugene Buckley and Shane Knox, who finally secured the 3/2 on the 21st hole.

The other pairings were Conor O’Shea and Joe O’Neill and Jerry Rowe and David Harkin.

In the final, Kilkenny faced Rathdowney, who defeated Tullamore in the other semi.

Kilkenny lost 3/2 in a tight match. The pairings of Mark Trimble and Damien McLoughlin and Nickolas Walsh and Reuben Holden won again, but the third win eluded them.

They lost one match on 17th and another on the 18th.

Kilkenny fielded the same five pairings for the three rounds, so it was a long and tough weekend for the players.

The team was managed by Seamus Rochford and Brian Cullen.

DUGGAN CUP: In the Duggan Cup against Mount Juliet the home games involved Joe O’Neill and Tom Lawlor, Noel Maher and Tom Moore who won on 19th, Philip O’Neill and Tony Butler, who were beaten on the 18th.

Playing away were Pat McEvoy and Jack McNamara, who won, Brian Cullen and Michael McCarthy, who were called in.

Reserves - Mick O’Flynn, John McCarron and Noel Maher.

Managers - Dick Curtin and Billy Burke.

PROVINCIAL TOWNS: The next round of the Provincial Towns Cup is set for Sunday, June 9 (3pm).

COURSE NEWS: Over the next couple of weeks the course staff will be spraying the course with herbicides.

Members are reminded to exercise caution when cleaning their golf ball and to wash their hands on completion of their round.

RESULTS: Wednesday, May 16, ladies and gents Open singles, 1 Conor Morrissey (11) 41pts; 2 Rob Kearney (9) 38pts (b9); 3 Aidan McCarrick (13) 38pts; Gross, Harry Duggan (+1) 37pts; 4 John Burke (9) 37pts (b9); 5 Stephen Dawson (17) 37 (b6).

Category 1 (15-19) - Noel Maher (17) 36pts.

Category 2 (20+) - Jimmy Rhatigan (22) 31pts.

CSS members 73; visitors 74.

Ladies - CSS members 73; visitors 74 - 1 Jan Browne (4) 31 pts.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday gents May Monthly Medal (CSS Saturday 73; Sunday 71; Monday 73) - 1 Sean Fitzpatrick (17) 67net; 2 Robert Shortall (9) 68net (b9); 3 John Meagher (7) 68net (b6); gross, Graham Nugent (+1) 72 Gross; 4 Aidan Brennan (8) 68net (b9); 5 Luke Wall (9) 68net (b9).

Category 1 (15-19) - Niall Sheehan (16).

Category 2 (20+) - Dan Twomey (22).

Two's Club - 6th Robert Shortall, Larry Gittens, Alan Byrne, Michael Naughton, Fergal Cantwell, Michael Keenan, Eoghan Brophy, Anthony Cleere, Harry Duggan; 10th Gus Carey, Colin Furlong; 15th Brian Meredith, Brian Spratt; 17th Aidan Brennan, Dean Smithwick, Pat Butler.

Each 'Two' receives €19.62 credit in the Pro Shop.

SENIOR GENTS: May 17, 13 hole Champagne Scramble, 1 Michael Daly, Kevin Donohue, Michael O'Sullivan, Tom Keating 69; 2 Willie Leahy, Paddy Witherow, Murt Farragher, Tony Joyce 67 (b6); 3 Matt Ruth, John O'Regan, Tom Brett, Dick Keoghan 67 (b7); 4 Brian Cullen, Jerry O'Dwyer, Pat O'Briain, Jimmy Rhatigan 67 (b6); 5 Jim Ryan, Tom Dunne, Jack Nolan, Tom Reade 66 (b6); 6 Richard Butler, Donie Butler, Reay Brandon, Joe Ledwidge 66 (b6); 7 Pat Drennan, Des Byrne, Brian Keane, Dick Cogan 65.

Sixty-four players took part.

Congratulations were extended to Tom A.Sloyan who, in his 91st Year, featured 10 times on his team’s card.

The next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

There will be no competition the following week because of Open Week.

However, there is an Open seniors competition on Monday as part of Open Week.

The first round of Golfer of the Year will be played on Thursday, June 7.

The second round will be played on Thursday, June 21.

PROFESSIONAL: Jimmy, Eoin and Sean played in the Irish Professionals Championship in Dromoland last week. Jimmy finished in 5th place, the best of the three.

Meanwhile, the Callaway club fitting day will be on Tuesday, May 29 (10am to 2pm). Appointment can be pre booked by contacting the Pro Shop (056 7761730).

The cost for the 30 minute session will be €30. Vokey and Ping Glide wedges €159 each or two for €275.

Trade-in old driver and receive €100 off any new driver. Both offers are while stocks last.

A couple of spots are still available for the Callaway fitting day on Tuesday, May 29.

Sketchers shoes clearing at €129. Large sale rail now in shop with many offers.

All Ping putters clearing at €99.

LADIES CLUB: The senior foursomes game against Castlecomer will be played in Carlow GC on Saturday (2.30pm).

Panel - Orla Dunphy, Jan Browne, Mary Leahy Brown, Ann Geoghegan, Sarah Molloy, Ann Smee, Niamh Kelly, Bridie McGarry, Mags Cuddihy, Mary Norton, Dervilla O'Byrne, Mary O'Shea, Phyl Doyle, Breeda Roche

Managers - Eithne Murphy and Liz Cleere.

The Junior Cup against Gowran was in Callan yesterday (Tuesday).

Panel - Mary Norton, Mags. Cuddihy, Aoife Crowdle, Bridie McGarry, Phyl Doyle, Evelyn Crotty, Dervilla O’Byrne.

Managers - Breeda Roche and Joan Cody.

Results May 15, 18 hole ABC Stroke, 1 Class A Jan Browne (5) 67; 1 Class B Stella Coughlan (20) 74; 1 Class C Margaret Harmer (34) 72; best Gross Mary Leahy Browne (3) 81; 2 Eva Duggan (18) 72; 3 Magaret Cuddihy (9) 74; 4 Ann Geoghegan (6) 75; 5 Catherine Leahy (24) 76.

Nine Hole Stableford - 1 Frances Graham (30) 16pts; 2 Mary Gorman (30) 14pts.

Senior ladies May 17 nine hole competition, 1 Hilda Richardson, Kathleen Price, Mary O’Connell; 2 Ann D. Murphy, Teresa Brandon, Ann O’Dwyer; 3 Mary Prendergast, Peggy Murray, Eileen Byrne, Ann Coonan; 4 Mary Gorman, Frances Foley, Margaret Harmer, Mary Shields; 5 Catherine Barrett, Josie Bolger, Breda O’Loughlin.

Thirty-five members played.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: The Fred Daly match versus Enniscorthy will be played on Sunday (3pm).

Kilkenny have two matches at home and three away. Team later.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.04 to 8.20am guests, 11.24 to 11.40am Society, 12.12 to 1pm visitors, 1.08 to 2.28pm members time, 4.52 to 6.20pm Jimmy Bruen v Gowran; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.24pm senior gents, 1.32 to 2.04pm members time, 2.12 to 3.16pm visitors, 5.56 to 7pm inte-club practice; Open Week Friday, sponsored by Tegral, 9.56 to 10.52am visitors, 11 to 11.56am Open four person team, 12.52 to 2.04pm members time, 2.10 to 546pm Open four person team; Saturday, sponsored by Tegral, 7.57 to 10.12am Open four person team, 10.28am to 12.04pm Society visitor, 12.15 to 5.48pm Open four person team; Sunday, sponsored by Richard Duggan menswear, 7.32am to 4.28pm gents Open singles, 3 to 3.08pm Fred Daly match, 4.36 to 5.40pm ladies high/low competition; Monday, 1 to 2.04pm members time, 2.12 to 5.24pm senior gents singles; Tuesday, 8.04am to 5.48pm ladies 18 hole singles Stableford; Wednesday, 30 May, sponsored by Zuni’s Restaurant, 8.04am to 6.04pm gents Open singles Stableford.