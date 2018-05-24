Calling all Kilkenny runners - it's time to get your thrills in the Tullaroan hills!

Runners will be able to get their thrills on the Tullaroan hills this June Bank Holiday Weekend. Tullaroan AC will hold their fifth annual run/walk day on Saturday, June 2.

The day includes an ultra marathon, full and half marathons, as well as 10K and 5k events, with the festivities starting at 7am.

The route, which starts at the Sportsfield, goes through Tullaroan village to Oldtown and on to Lisscross, the Valley Inn, Kilaghy, Brittas Bridge and back to the Village (three times for the ultra).

With close to 600 participants expected, motorists are asked to to drive with extra caution. People are encouraged to come out and cheer on the runners, and reminded to keep their dogs off the road.

Further information is available from tullaroanmarathon@gmail.com or by logging on to www.runireland.comrunireland.com